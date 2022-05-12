The St. John’s STEM Club took first place in the Engineering Machine Design Contest and Reverse Engineering Challenge in Mankato on April 22. The tournament featured the top 30 teams from the regional tournaments from Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. The St. John STEM Club is an after-school program from St. John Lutheran School in Elk River.
The Elk River team, coached by St. John’s teacher Dave Inselmann, took first place back on March 25 at the Anoka regional tournament to advance to the contest held at Mankato State University.
“I love to coach and run Engineering and Design teams because it has so many benefits for the kids,” he said. “They learn how to work together and discover that having different members with different skills and personalities is an asset. Another thing they learn is the physics behind the machines, like kinetic and potential energy, simple machines, compound machines, and energy transfers. The kids also learn skills like working with power tools, brainstorming, programming, sharing ideas, research, analytical and logical thinking and leadership. In addition, they develop persistence, patience, problem solving, and perseverance.”
The goal of the competition is to build a 10-15 step Rube Goldberg contraption that uses everyday objects in a creative and whimsical way. The theme this year is Powering the World. The team’s machine uses chain reactions to turn on a series of lights around a globe.
