The St. John Stem Club became the Minnesota Engineering and Design Competition champions for the second year in a row on Aug. 8.

The competition was sponsored by Minnesota 4-H and was open to 4-H and non-4-H teams. For the first time since 2019, the competition was in-person and held at the University of St. Cloud. Teams from all around Minnesota competed in the event. At the competition, the grandson of Rube Goldberg, Geoffrey George, served as a judge and gave a presentation about the illustrations his grandfather created. He also talked about the history of Rube Goldberg competitions that started back in the 1950s.

