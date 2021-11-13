Readers urged to sign up; USPS requires signature
Hopefully you have heard the exciting news about an upcoming change to your newspaper. The Star News will be moving to U.S. Mail delivery.
More than 1,300 readers responded over the weekend they would like to have the paper delivered to their mailbox for free, and that number continues to climb.
Readers are urged to sign up now to continue to receive the newspaper after we make the change to a requester in early March.
We are running an advertisement to give people a chance to fill in a form in the paper to initiate the mail service. We tried to include one in the last edition, but we must apologize that form included in the Nov. 6 edition was inadvertently made too small to read. This week’s ad has been updated and is featured on Page 7.
The new Star News will be undergoing a major transformation as it moves to a requested periodical through the United States Postal Service. This means readers will get guaranteed, on-time delivery direct in their mailbox each and every week at no cost.
Readers must take action to get paper in mail
In order to qualify for this highly prestigious mailing class, the Star News needs readers to respond by returning a signed requester form.
The information on the forms will be kept strictly confidential and used only for the purpose of updating our database, and will never be shared with third parties.
Signing up is simple. There are several easy options:
• Complete and mail the requester card that came in the Nov. 6 edition of the Star News.
• Fill in the form on Page 7 of this week’s Star News newspaper, cut it out, and mail it back to the address listed.
• Readers can also take a picture of the completed form and email it to us at servicecenter@apgecm.com.
• You can also sign up online at www.erstarnews.com.
That’s it! Don’t forget to sign and date these forms, as these are specific requirements of the U.S. Postal Service. The Star News distribution office can be reached at 763-712-3544.
We appreciate bringing you news and information every week and appreciate your continued support.
