Talented singers are sought to participate in the “Elk River Sings” talent show on Saturday, July 30, as part of Elk RiverFest’s downtown evening events from 5-6:30 p.m., before the main stage concert.
Singers must be 21 or older to compete, and only individual contestants are eligible — no multiple singers or additional instruments may be used. This is an amateur competition, so if more than 25% of your 2021 income came from singing, then by competition policies you are considered a professional and therefore not eligible to compete.
In lieu of formal auditions, interested singers can submit a short video of their work to Karen Wingard via email. This could be a video attachment from a smart device, YouTube link, etc. Deadline to submit your vocal talent to kwingard@elkrivermn.gov is Friday, July 1.
Participants in this contest could also advance to Minnesota Sings, a competition between cities throughout the state, designed for amateur singers. Vocalists compete for the honor of representing their city and for the opportunity to win prizes.
Minnesota Sings offers not just one but two divisions: 13-to-20-year-olds, and 21 and older. Vocalists have to sing to a backing track that cannot exceed five minutes. The song has to be memorized and the words need to be family-friendly.
The type of music is up to the musician. At Minnesota Sings everything from Broadway to rock ‘n’ roll, country, country rock, jazz, swing, blues, contemporary Christian, and arias from operas have been heard.
Cities have to put on a local “Sings” event to determine who will represent them at Minnesota Sings. So who will represent Elk River in the 21 and older division at Minnesota Sings? Could it be you?
