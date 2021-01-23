Thumbs Up delivers Smile Bags; Walgreens gives COVID vaccines
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The residents at Elk River Senior Living got a double dose of love and attention this week, starting on Monday with the donation of Smile Bags from the local nonprofit Thumbs Up that was followed up by immunizations for COVID on Tuesday.
The immunizations are shining a light on what the residents hope will be the end of the pandemic. Residents will receive their next dose in the middle of February.
Dee Tobias, a 63-year-old who moved into the private facility Aug. 30, 2019, described the pandemic as a roller-coaster ride that elicited fear at first and has sparked a whole gamut of emotions. The news of the pandemic hit like a tsunami.
“When it first hit, it was scary,” Tobias said. “I isolated myself, afraid to do anything.”
Over time, she has ventured out of her room more and more — but always with restrictions.
“I am very ‘huggy,’ touchy,” she said. “Not being able to see my grandkids and love on them has been so hard.”
Gone are the days of watching them in competitive cheerleading and dance. Her only escapades are to her youngest son’s house, when they are healthy, to see him, his wife and their kids. The other grandchildren she has not been able to see.
“Loneliness definitely set in and then I got mad,” she said, adding she still follows the rules but admits she’s tired of having to. She does use FaceTime, but not all residents have had that access.
Elk River Senior Living gave out gift bags at Christmas, which were well-received. So were the Smile Bags from Thumbs Up.
Community members brought the bright yellow gift bags and a handful of wireless Kindle Fires on Jan. 15 for the residents. They came in the main door of the facility like a yellow ocean and quickly captured the attention of residents who were in the main lobby.
“My goodness, what is this!” Tobias exclaimed. “Wow! This is awesome.”
Tobias got a sneak peek of the gifts, and even got to feel the softness of the All the Feels blankets. The gift bags were stowed away until they could be safely delivered by staff on Monday. The bags came with a blanket, a Thumbs Up coffee mug filled with treats, a night light and a mental health resource guide.
“We know seniors are sometimes forgotten about, so we want to make sure they are not forgotten about and that they always feel loved,” said Katie Shatusky, the founder of Thumbs Up who lost her grandfather to a completed suicide before starting the nonprofit to raise awareness about mental health issues in the community and to prevent suicides. The organization has had considerable success reaching youth in the community and now is turning its attention to seniors and the elderly as well.
“This is so wonderful,” one of the Elk River Senior Living care staff members said.
Shatusky said the plan is to find other care facilities to make similar donations.
“We’ve focused on youth, and we had a board member ask about doing something for seniors,” Shatusky said. “We decided to proceed with Smiles for Seniors (campaign) and we will branch out from here.”
They are also making arrangements with the Center for Hope and Healing, formerly Hardy and Stephens Counseling, and will be putting on a virtual mental health program for seniors and elderly struggling in the pandemic.
Thumbs Up continues its outreach for youth and their families. The group is bringing in Kate Fitzsimons, who was supposed to speak at Thumbs Up’s annual event in April. That was canceled, and now there are plans for a one-hour virtual program for the community at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 that will be followed up with a time for questions. Then on Feb. 5, she will be back at 11 a.m. to work with teens virtually during school to talk about resilience with them.
Hopeful to go fishing
Don Ralph, a newer resident at Elk River Senior Living, got his coronavirus vaccine on Jan. 19. He can’t wait to go fishing and travel some more. The hardest part about the pandemic, he says, has not being able to see his family.
The only thing he can remember in life that remotely compares to the pandemic is the crippling nature of polio and how vaccines were able to rein in it in so it was no longer feared the way it was in the early 1900s.
“Hopefully, we can figure out with a vaccine what this COVID is all about and cure it,” he said. “I want to go to Florida again and go fishing again.”
Tobias said on Jan. 15 she was making a conscious choice to not get the vaccine until there are studies on it for people with multiple sclerosis. She has MS and other health conditions following bouts with malignant lung cancer and a benign tumor behind her eye. She says she may be the only resident not getting it, but she’s very glad it’s available now.
“I’m a needle-‘phobe’ myself, and there has not been one study on people with MS receiving this shot,” she said. “It has to be proven to me first. I have enough to deal with.”
She looks forward to the return of birthday parties at Elk River Senior Living. She will turn 64 on Groundhog’s Day.
“We’re still fairly isolated,” she said. “They have resumed music programs, but we have to remain 6 feet apart. The hardest part for me is not being able to have family here.”
Family visits are limited to essential caregivers.
“I have six grandkids, and they all want to come,” she said. “We can’t get upset with the staff. They’re fabulous. They care for us, and they make sure we’re doing OK.”
Deb Bland, the marketing director, said in addition to residents getting immunized, so are staff and their spouses.
“It will make you feel a lot more comfortable going back and forth to care for people,” she said. “This feels like the light at the end of the tunnel ... and a sign that we just might make it through.”
She has missed being able to see family throughout. For three months, she couldn’t see residents while she worked from home.
“Once I was able to return, it felt uplifting to be a part of the community again,” she said. “And now to have the vaccines available for us. That was exciting, but it seemed like forever with the waiting. But, it’s here, and we are very thankful and looking forward to receiving the second in the series.”
There were 185 vaccines given to residents, essential care givers and staff on Jan 19. Residents complimented staff and the pharmacists from Walgreens on how smooth it went. It took 3.5 hours to get through all of the Moderna vaccines. Those that got them had to wait 15 minutes to make sure there were no immediate adverse reactions. Everyone did fine with it, Bland said.
“Only one person wasn’t able to receive the vaccine due to the fact that they had received the flu shot within 14 days,” Bland said.
The mood has lightened at Elk River Senior Living with all the positive activity of late.
“The Senior Smile bags were a big hit,” Bland said. “All of our residents received a bag, blanket with all the goodies. And then to receive the five tablets was so amazing.
“I have to say some of the residents didn’t understand why someone was being so generous, but once we would share about (what) Thumbs Up does for the community, you could see them light up. It warmed my heart to see their reactions.”
The tablets will be used in the facility’s Life Enrichment Department. Staff will be able to assist with Zoom calls and use them for many other activities.
“For many, that will be so uplifting for many residents and on many levels,” Bland said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.