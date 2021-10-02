The Elk River Rotary is thrilled to announce that we raised more than $47,000 from the 2021 Taste of Elk River on Aug. 5.
This is wonderful news as these funds will be used to support local scholarships, foundations, and nonprofits, all of which enhance the lives of those in the greater Elk River community.
We cannot say thank you enough to all of our sponsors and supporters, as well as the hundreds of people who attended this year’s Taste. Your contributions will help us make our community an even better place to live, work and play.
To learn more about the Elk River Rotary Club, visit us at elkrivermnrotary.org or facebook.com/ERRotary, or better yet: consider becoming a member! We meet at 12:05 p.m. on Thursdays at Chow Mixed Grill and BBQ, 14043 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. — Tove Lichty, Elk River Rotary president
