rotary

Submitted photo

Don Horvath (left) and Dan Weber (second from right) were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows by the Elk River Rotary Club. Pictured with the two are Pete Reiner (second from left) and John Osterman (right).

Don Horvath and Dan Weber were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows by the Elk River Rotary Club at its June 24 meeting. The two were honored in Harris’ (the founder of Rotary) name for exemplifying the international service organization’s motto “Service Above Self.” Elk River Rotary donated $2,000 ($1,000 for each) to the Rotary Foundation. There are now a total of 76 members of the Elk River Paul Harris Fellow group.

