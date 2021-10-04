The Elk River Rotary is accepting written requests through Oct. 15 from and for local nonprofit and eligible organizations with service projects that support Elk River community needs. Approved grants totaling $10,000, with individual approvals ranging from $250 to $1,500, will be announced by Nov. 30.
To apply for a grant, visit www.elkrivermnrotary.org and click on “2021 Grant Applications.” All requests must include a description of the value of the service the nonprofit or eligible organization will provide to the Elk River community. Additionally, applications can be mailed to the Elk River Rotary, P.O. Box 8, Elk River, Minnesota 55330.
Examples of grants that may be approved include projects that promote peace; fight disease; provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene; protect the environment; support education; save mothers and children; and grow the local economy. Elk River Rotary most recently approved 10 local grants.
Grant requests will not be approved for memorial, endowments or multi-year pledges, religious, political, fraternal, fundraising and any organization that discriminates based on race, creed, color, sex or national origin.
For additional questions, call Debbi Rydberg at 763-441-3110 or email debbi@elkriverchamber.org.
