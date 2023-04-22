by Jim Boyle
Editor
Despite a soaking rain April 19, Elk River Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Mark Dickinson says Elk River appears to be out of the woods — provided there are no big weather event surprises.
His assessment while driving around on the morning of Wednesday, April 19, is water levels may have come up a few inches, but “I think we’re out of the woods.”
Elk River residents living along parts of the Elk and Mississippi rivers began seeing minor and moderate flooding in low-lying areas in the last couple of weeks.
That includes the land in front of Jerry Jackson’s home that now looks more lake-like than the views of the Mississippi River he’s accustomed to seeing. The neighboring Bailey Point Nature Preserve was also flooded from the Elk and Mississippi rivers.
These were among the locations visited by Dickinson on Monday, April 17. Dickinson works in conjunction with Sherburne County and the National Weather Service.
In addition to minor and moderate flooding in low-lying areas of Elk River, there was also moderate flooding in the vicinity of dams in St. Cloud and Coon Rapids.
“So we’re looking pretty good,” Dickinson said on Monday. “The ponds, streams, creeks were on the rise, and they were supposed to have started to recede over the weekend. They actually started going back down. All that water eventually goes into the river.”
And once those go down and enter into the river, the river rises.
“(The National Weather Service officials) were looking at a crest this week on the bigger rivers; however, this weather system we got on the weekend changed everything,” Dickinson said. “Now the ponds and streams are up again, and the rivers are up. Obviously, everything is hard to project. What I am seeing is low-lying areas flooding. Your typical areas we tend to get. One thing I am not concerned about is major infrastructure.
“The only infrastructure I have been watching closely is by Highway 10. That could potentially flood again, like it did eight, 10 years ago. Other than that, I think we’re going to be OK.”
Each subsequent rain — or snow event — brings with it some anxiousness.
On Thursday, Dickinson said it appeared Highway 10 between the Mississippi and Great River Energy was safe.
“I think we’re stabilized,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to get a big surge. I don’t think we will get to a point where Highway 10 will be under water.”
Jackson has been paying close attention. He put a flag in the ground to mark where the water had reached as of April 17. By April 19, he hadn’t seen much change.
“That’s good news,” he said. “I just wonder what’s left of snow up north.”
He remembers the floods of 1965, and he has a high water mark attached to one of his trees in front of his home.
Another area Dickinson has been monitoring is Camp Cozy on the west side of town and the former Wapiti Park campground that closed. He said he noticed a trailer and two vehicles stranded out on an island right in the middle of the river on the former campground site.
“The river went right around these (trucks and the trailer),” he said. “I’m hoping no one is in the trailer. I think they would have called 911 if they were.”
Dickinson encouraged folks who live in low-lying areas to contact their insurance companies ahead of time.
“We need to get through this week, see what happens when the snow melts along the river, and hopefully get done with cresting over the weekend so we can actually start dropping back down. The unknown is the rain. If we get any additional rain, that impacts things that we have no control over.”
Dickinson has been putting information on the city’s and the Elk River Fire Department’s Facebook pages. Another place to check for updates is the Sherburne County page on spring flooding: https://bit.ly/3MYvfe6.
“As temperatures begin to rise and snow melts, the chance for localized flooding increases,” the page states. “We encourage residents to closely monitor weather forecasts and weather services that provide information on snow melt, rainfall and water levels in rivers and lakes.”
It notes that Sherburne County Emergency Management meets regularly with Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office and other departments to monitor the situation and prepare a response plan. Homeowners are expected to prepare as well, including procuring sand and sandbags if necessary.
For information on climate conditions, snow pack, forecasts and overall flood outlook, check National Weather Service 2023 Spring Flood Outlook at https://bit.ly/43KKu05.
For information on preparing for and responding to flood conditions, check out Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Flood Preparation, Response and Recovery at https://bit.ly/3Ledc23.
Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management has additional information at https://bit.ly/3Lbovaj.
