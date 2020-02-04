Elk River reconsiders high-density development fees
City staff directed to draft a graduated fee scale and a fee cap for high-density developments
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
Elk River officials decided to look at the park dedication fees the city charges developers, asking city staff to draft both a graduated fee scale and a fee cap for high-density developments for the City Council and Parks and Recreation Commission to consider.
City Council members made that decision after revisiting the fees during a joint meeting of the council and the Parks and Recreation Commission on Jan. 20. They met to discuss park dedication for the proposed River Walk development, which could put about 200 apartments along the Mississippi River just west of the abandoned Saxon Motors site off Highway 10.
According to Planning Director Zach Carlton, the city charges park dedication fees based in part on the market valuation of a property, how many people are living in a residence and how large the lot is in order to compensate for increased use of city resources, such as the water system. The park dedication fees supply the city park dedication fund, which is the source of funding for several recreational amenities.
The city was set to charge local developer Briggs Companies $944,016 in park dedication for River Walk when Briggs countered with an offer of 12.2 acres along the Mississippi River for a reduction to the fees. City officials considered the offer but learned the land at the base of the property, which is along the river, floods frequently and would be unsuitable for a city trail there, and they refused Briggs’ offer on that basis.
That consensus held Jan. 20, as Parks and Recreation commissioners again said that the land doesn’t represent an endangered habitat, is in a flood plain and has few redeeming features aside from trees and its location next to the river.
Mayor John Dietz said he had a few ideas. He said he wanted to make the River Walk project work, but didn’t want to change rules and set a precedent for other developments. He said he thought the park dedication fees were high, and he said he thought the city could cap that fee at $500,000 for high-density developments. He said he didn’t think a cap would affect park dedication because he doesn’t think Elk River will have that many high-density projects. Such a measure would cut River Walk’s fees by $450,000. The mayor said he is not in favor of taking land instead of that fee, and that he feels the fee should be in cash. Dietz said he is not in favor of crediting River Walk for an easement for trail because he thinks it would set a dangerous precedent.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner agreed with Dietz and said she had not thought about a dollar amount. She said River Walk is the largest project to come in since the new fees came in, and she thought officials need to make sure they are not setting themselves up for failure. She said she is willing to look at a graduated fee scale, but won’t waver from trail easement, because to her that is “such a part of what Elk River is.”
After discussion and questions and background on why the park dedication fees were set the way they were, Dietz asked Planning Director Zach Carlton about next steps toward developing a graduated fee scale for high-density developments. Carlton said staff would look at what density is.
Dietz mentioned that a cap for high-density developments would cause the city’s Park Dedication fee to “take a huge hit,” which it took once before.
Council Member Nate Ovall raised questions about what other similarly sized developments have paid for park dedication fees. After Ovall and Carlton reviewed the fees paid, Dietz suggested the council ask city staff to come up with ideas on both options.
Patrick Briggs of Briggs Companies told the council that he is “really thankful” for the review and praised the council for making “a positive effort to move forward with this property.”
“Many people think it’s easy to get a project like River Walk off the ground; it is actually difficult,” he said.
Briggs mentioned that he would finance River Walk in phases instead of all at once.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.