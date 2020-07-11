The Elk River City Council proclaimed July 6 Phil Barsody Day in Elk River to honor a retiring city worker.

Barsody is a park maintenance worker who has been with the city for 22 years.

Tim Sevcik, the city’s street and park superintendent, said Barsody has been “a great team member and team player” who will be missed.

Barsody was honored at Monday’s Elk River City Council meeting.

The city received 77 applications for Barsody’s replacement and hired Justin Ende.

