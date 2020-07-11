The Elk River City Council proclaimed July 6 Phil Barsody Day in Elk River to honor a retiring city worker.
Barsody is a park maintenance worker who has been with the city for 22 years.
Tim Sevcik, the city’s street and park superintendent, said Barsody has been “a great team member and team player” who will be missed.
Barsody was honored at Monday’s Elk River City Council meeting.
The city received 77 applications for Barsody’s replacement and hired Justin Ende.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.