A wrong-way driver has been arrested in Elk River.
Police responded at 9:06 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, to a multiple reports of a white truck traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 169 near 221st Avenue. The vehicle was stopped by police in the 20500 block of Highway 169, Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said.
The driver, a 43-year-old Elk River man who was impaired, admitted to recent illicit drug use, according to the police report. He was taken into custody and transported to a medical facility. A blood draw search warrant was executed.
Gray Camry stolen
A gray 2009 Toyota Camry belonging to a Big Lake woman was reported stolen while parked in the 10700 block of 181st Circle in Elk River.
The theft was reported Friday, Feb. 3, and happened between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. that day. The Camry was locked and the owner had the keys.
Man taken to hospital after fall from treadmill
A 66-year-old Elk River man was taken by ambulance to the hospital after falling off a treadmill at the Elk River YMCA.
Police and the Elk River Ambulance were called to the Y, 13337 Business Center Drive, at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Suspicious pool of blood was from coyote
A delivery person who saw a large pool of blood in the driveway of an Elk River home called police to check on the welfare of the residents.
An officer made contact with the homeowner, a 57-year-old man, who said the blood was from a coyote that his daughter’s boyfriend had shot. He said they would clean up the blood.
The call had come in at 10:21 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the 19300 block of Dodge Street.
Man revives after collapsing
Police and the ambulance were dispatched to a medical at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at an apartment complex in the 19500 block of Holt Street in Elk River.
The caller reported that her brother had collapsed to the ground and began turning blue.
When police and parademics arrived, the 44-year-old Elk River man was conscious and alert.
Three doses of Narcan — a medicine used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids — had been given to the patient before authorities arrived, the police report stated. Elk River Ambulance evaluated the man and he declined transport to a hospital.
The man admitted to injecting methamphetamine prior to collapsing, according to the police report.
Gacke said methamphetamine is not an opioid and naloxone (one of the brand names is Narcon) will not have an effect on anything other than an opioid.
Fire reported in cardboard bailer
Authorities were dispatched to a fire in a cardboard bailer outside Walmart, 18185 Zane St. in Elk River, at 12:38 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. The Elk River Fire Department responded.
Police: Woman was the actual aggressor
Police arrested a 40-year-old Elk River woman for domestic assault after she called police to report that her husband abused her.
“After investigating, it was decided that the complainant was the aggressor,” according to the police report.
The call had come in at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
