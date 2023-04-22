A woman was flown to North Memorial hospital in Robbinsdale by Life Link air ambulance after a crash in a construction zone on Highway 169 in Elk River.
Authorities were called to the scene shortly before midnight on Tuesday, April 18. A 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south on Highway 169 had run into the rear of a semi trailer that was parked, unloading in a construction zone, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
In addition to the State Patrol, Elk River Police, Elk River Fire and Elk River Ambulance also responded to the crash.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said when an officer approached the scene, there was a construction worker attending to the driver of the Jeep, who was a 44-year-old Princeton woman.
The State Patrol identified her as Rachel Ann Avery and said her injuries were non-life threatening. Alcohol was not involved, the State Patrol said.
The driver of the 2004 Freightliner semi was Bradley Grandy, 51, of Blaine, according to the State Patrol. He was not injured.
Gacke said the Jeep had severe front-end damage with airbags deployed.
Possible gun-pointing incident reported
A person reported a possible gun-pointing incident in Elk River on Monday, April 17.
The complainant said that while in the area of Highway 169 and 197th Avenue a vehicle occupied by four males stopped and one of the passengers pointed a possible handgun at the complainant and other drivers, according to the police report. The complainant left the area and was unsure in what direction the vehicle with the four males left.
Police responded to the area at around 3:30 p.m. Gacke said officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
Fight between two girls reported
A fight between two students at Elk River High School was reported to police on Friday, April 14. Gacke said 16-year-old and 17-year-old girls were involved in the incident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.