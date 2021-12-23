by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A rear passenger window in a vehicle was smashed and a purse that was inside was stolen in an incident at the Elk River YMCA, 13337 Business Center Drive.
The theft was reported at 4:52 p.m. Dec. 15.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said a plow driver who observed the damaged vehicle alerted a YMCA employee to it.
In another incident reported to police at 4:14 p.m. Dec. 21, a woman said that the passenger side window of her vehicle was smashed out while the vehicle was parked at Walmart in Elk River. A white and brown fake leather Coco and Carmen purse was stolen from the front passenger seat. The purse contained a white Apple iPhone X, cash and a Barnes and Noble gift card.
Man reunited with cash that he lost
A man was reunited with his lost cash, thanks to the honesty of a woman who found it.
A 60-year-old Big Lake woman found the money on the floor near the pharmacy area at Walgreens in Elk River and turned it over to police on Dec. 20.
The woman had checked with Walgreens employees and customers, but no one reported losing any cash. She also made a social media post, and heard from a woman whose husband had lost cash. A police officer investigated and spoke with the man.
“(He) was able to describe when, where, and how much/denominations of cash he had lost,” according to the police report. The officer met with the man and returned the cash to him.
Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI
A man driving the wrong way in Elk River was arrested for DWI. The vehicle had been traveling south in the northbound lane of Elk Lake Road approaching Proctor Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Arrested was a 55-year-old Elk River man, Gacke said.
Methamphetamine found on man
A 32-year-old Coon Rapids man who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police was arrested on a drug-related matter.
Police had stopped the vehicle shortly before midnight Dec. 18 for suspicious behavior and turn signal violation. Marijuana was observed in plain view, according to the police report, and the driver, passenger and vehicle were searched. Methamphetamine was allegedly located on the passenger and in the vehicle in which he was riding.
Tree falls across roadway in Elk River
Police took a report of a tree across a roadway in Elk River on Dec. 16. The report came in at 5:55 a.m. at 187th Circle and Smith Drive. The tree was off to the side of the road and not a hazard when police arrived. The city streets department was advised.
The National Weather Service had confirmed tornadoes touched down in southern Minnesota the previous night, Dec. 15, in the state’s first December tornadoes on record, according to MPR News.
Police make arrests in DWI incidents
• A 59-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police stopped his vehicle for a stop sign violation.
The stop was made at 8:33 p.m. Dec. 16 at Irving Avenue and Fourth Street in Elk River.
• A 30-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police conducted a traffic stop after the suspect was allegedly driving in the oncoming lanes of traffic at School Street and Freeport Avenue. The stop was made just after 11 p.m. Dec. 17.
