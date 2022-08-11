by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Purses have been stolen recently from two vehicles at parks in Elk River.
One of the thefts occurred at Orono Park, 18599 Gary St., and was reported to police at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The driver’s side window was smashed and the purse was missing. A short time later, credit cards belonging to the victim were used at two stores in Elk River. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the stores were Spirit Halloween at 19226 Freeport St., and Walmart at 18185 Zane St.
The purse was recovered at one of the businesses.
The second purse theft happened at Woodland Trails Regional Park, 20135 Elk Lake Road.
In that case, the vehicle’s window was smashed and a black Coach purse containing several items, including a pink Coach wallet, was stolen from the vehicle.
That theft was reported to police at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
Man attempts to steal $2,000 in items from Home Depot
A man who allegedly pushed a shopping cart containing more than $2,000 in merchandise out of The Home Depot in Elk River without paying was arrested.
The 25-year-old Gaylord man was confronted by a Home Depot loss prevention person while leaving through the lawn and garden doors of the store at 18011 Zane St. after making no attempt to pay for the items valued at $2,102.98.
“The suspect refused to stop, left the cart behind and fled into a small black passenger car,” according to the police report. Officers located the car leaving the area and stopped it at Highway 169 and Main Street. The man was taken into custody.
According to the police report, he was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Princeton after complaining of abdominal pain related to recent kidney issues. He was treated at the hospital, eventually released and transported to jail.
Meanwhile, a loaded Glock 9 mm magazine was found inside a fanny pack belonging to the arrested man, who was a felon ineligible to possess it.
The incident was reported at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Side-swiping leads to arrest on warrant
A woman was arrested following a side-swiping incident in Elk River.
The vehicle she was driving had merged from the left to the right lane in the 19400 block of Evans Street, hitting a vehicle in that was in the right lane.
The two drivers pulled into a business to speak, but when the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was asked for her insurance information, she and a passenger got back into their vehicle and took off. A police officer located the vehicle and stopped it.
Gacke said a 49-year-old Onamia woman was arrested for a warrant and cited for hit-and-run, driving after revocation, no driver’s license in possession, and failure to drive with due care. A 34-year-old Duluth woman was cited for no insurance,
The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Teen, homeless, was sleeping in bathroom
Police were called to Holiday Stationstores, 18823 Freeport St., at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, after a man refused to leave the bathroom.
Officers arrived and spoke with the man, who said he was sleeping.
Gacke said he was an 18-year-old man with no permanent address.
Police asked him to leave, and he complied, according to the police report.
Pallets stolen from TSC loading dock
Approximately 100 wooden pallets were stolen off the loading dock at Tractor Supply Company, 11150 179th Ave., Elk River.
The suspects arrived in a small white single cab truck, possibly a Ford Ranger with aftermarket wheels, pulling a trailer. The two males loaded the pallets onto the trailer and left. The theft happened the night of Thursday, Aug. 4.
Attempt to stop speeding motorcycle ends in arrest
Police arrested a 36-year-old Zimmerman man following an attempt to stop a speeding motorcycle.
The motorcycle failed to yield and then appeared to be fleeing, according to the police report. The motorcycle ultimately stopped in a trailer park near Highway 101 and 90th Street in Otsego, where the driver was taken into custody. He showed indicators of controlled substance impairments, according to the police report.
The incident happened shortly before midnight Monday, Aug. 8.
Man makes threat over cheeseburger
A man allegedly threatened a Burger King employee after attempting to use an EBT card to buy a cheeseburger.
EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) is an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits. The man trying to use the card at Burger King in Elk River had no other form of payment and, after attempting unsuccessfully to use the EBT card, allegedly threatened to beat the Burger King employee.
He left before police arrived. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
The incident was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Woman reports cryptocurrency fraud
A 40-year-old Elk River woman reported a case of cryptocurrency fraud. She transferred money to a male she met on a dating website to invest into a suspected fraudulent cryptocurrency website. The incident was reported to police on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Man cited after two-vehicle crash
Police cited an 81-year-old Elk River man for failure to yield following a two-vehicle crash.
The man was traveling west on School Street when he made a left turn to go south on Jackson Avenue, turning in front of another vehicle that was traveling east on School Street. That vehicle was unable to stop in time and the two vehicles collided, according to the police report. No one was transported by ambulance; both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Latest DWI arrests
• A 21-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police responded to Johnson Street and 181st Avenue in Elk River at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, for a reported verbal domestic.
• Police arrested a 41-year-old St. Michael man in Elk River for controlled substances DWI following a traffic stop for turn signal violations and equipment violations. DWI charges are pending laboratory review, according to the police report. The traffic stop was made around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
