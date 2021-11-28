by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A driver whose vehicle was found down an embankment near 193rd Avenue and Twin Lake Road in Elk River was cited for failure to drive with due care. He had admitted to police that he missed a stop sign and was speeding at around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
The driver, an 18-year-old Big Lake man, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Police took a juvenile passenger home and released him to his mother.
The vehicle was towed.
Woman arrested for possession of drugs
A woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Police had gone to the 100 block of Fifth Street in Elk River at 2 a.m. Nov. 21 after fielding a complaint about a suspicious vehicle and male.
While investigating the complaint, police saw drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 42-year-old Sauk Rapids man, gave a false name to law enforcement and was cited, Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said.
A “sniff” of the vehicle by Elk River’s K-9, Duke, received a positive alert. A vehicle search was conducted and controlled substances were found in the vehicle, which resulted in the arrest of the driver, a 46-year-old Sauk Rapids woman.
Behind the wheel, mixing a drink
A driver who was observed mixing a drink was warned by police.
Officers responded to the 19400 block of Evans Street in Elk River at 6:22 p.m. Nov. 23 after someone reported seeing the driver parked next to her at Coborn's, mixing an alcoholic drink.
Officers located the vehicle and observed a fresh mixed drink and empty bottle of alcohol on the passenger seat.
“Driver was unaware of that being illegal,” according to the police report.
The driver, a 67-year-old Elk River man, passed standardized field sobriety testing, poured out the drink and threw away the empty bottle. Police gave him a verbal warning for open container.
Police arrest man who hit crossing arms
Police arrested a 29-year-old Elk River man for DWI Nov. 19 after he had run into and gone through railroad crossing arms in Big Lake and then left the area.
The suspect vehicle was found near Main Street and Gates Avenue in Elk River at around 10 p.m. with “fresh and consistent damage from railroad crossing arms,” according to the police report.
Report of a large prize was a scam
An 84-year-old Elk River woman received a phone call from a party claiming to be from the National Gaming Commission and stating that the woman’s husband had won a large prize. She was instructed to go to a nearby business to receive a fax.
The woman recognized the call as a scam attempt and did not follow any of the instructions or give out any information. No loss was incurred. She reported the fraud to police on Nov. 18.
Police arrest man wanted on warrants
A 41-year-old Elk River man wanted on felony warrants from Washington and Morrison counties was arrested Nov. 17 in Elk River.
Police had responded to the 17100 block of Olson Street at 8 a.m. and made the arrest. The man was taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Drivers get DWIs
Elk River Police also made the following DWI arrests recently:
• A 23-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for DWI after officers observed a vehicle fail to stop for a red light at School Street and Proctor Avenue in Elk River. Police stopped the vehicle just after midnight Nov. 19 and arrested the driver.
• A 25-year-old Otsego man was arrested for DWI Nov. 20. He had been pulled over by police near 181st Avenue and Trott Brook Parkway at 2 a.m. for failing to dim high beams, speeding and crossing the center line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.