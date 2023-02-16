by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A vehicle was clocked at 121 mph as it traveled west on Highway 10 in Elk River shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled into downtown Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Darren McKernan said officers terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns and the vehicle continued at a high speed and extinguished its lights.
The vehicle was not found.
Police revive man with Narcan
An officer administered Narcan and oxygen to an unresponsive 30-year-old Elk River man after authorities were called to a medical emergency involving a person thought to have overdosed.
Narcan is a medicine used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids.
“(The) patient regained consciousness (and) admitted to using heroin,” according to the police report.
Elk River Ambulance transported the man to a medical facility for further treatment.
The call had come in at 11:28 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 19000 block of Lincoln Street in Elk River.
Suspect takes lottery tickets worth $650
A suspect got away with $650 worth of lottery tickets after coming into a business in Elk River and distracting an employee.
After stealing the lottery tickets, the suspect left in a white extended cab pickup truck.
The theft happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the 17000 block of Yale Court.
On way to hospital, woman becomes unconscious
A man who was taking his ex-girlfriend to the hospital pulled off the highway in the 17000 block of Yale Court in Elk River and called 911 after she became unconscious.
He said she had possibly overdosed on alcohol and pills of an unknown type.
The woman, 42, of Zimmerman, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids by ambulance.
The call had come in at 12:12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
