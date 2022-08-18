by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A van stolen during a burglary in Elk River has been recovered in St. Francis.
The burglary was reported Sunday, Aug. 14, in the 9800 block of Highway 10 in Elk River after a man who was looking at the property for possible future purchase found several doors and windows open or forced open.
A 2005 Chrysler van was determined to have been stolen and a skid loader and a riding lawn mower were found hidden in an adjacent wooded area, according to the police report.
Two days later, at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, an Elk River officer took a report from the St. Francis Police Department about the stolen van, which had been recovered in the 22800 block of Lake George Boulevard in St. Francis. Two occupants were taken into custody.
The van was secured at the St. Francis Police Department for processing.
911 hang-up leads police to domestic
Police arrested a 37-year-old Oakdale man after being dispatched to a 911 hang-up call with crying heard on the line at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Officers arrived at an address in Elk River and determined that a domestic assault by strangulation had occurred and arrested the man.
Woman arrested after fight in lot
A fight in an apartment complex parking lot has led to an arrest.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said a 31-year-old Elk River woman was arrested.
Police were called to a report of a physical altercation at 9:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the 19500 block of Holt Street in Elk River. Police met with several people outside the apartment complex, made contact with the two people involved in the altercation and ultimately took the woman into custody for assault and threats of violence, according to the police report.
Handgun taken in home burglary
A home burglary was reported Saturday, Aug. 13, in the 14300 block of 189th Lane in Elk River.
A man had found an exterior door to his home open when he came home from work on Friday, Aug. 12. Items in the house had been gone through and it was later discovered that a handgun and a box of collectible cards were missing, according to the police report.
Man sleeping in downtown gazebo
Police were called to downtown Elk River at 7:03 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on a welfare check after a person was reportedly sleeping at a gazebo near Elk River Lutheran Church. Police located the 20-year-old man, who said he had recently moved from North Dakota and did not have a place to stay for the night so he slept there. He said he works in downtown Elk River and had a place to stay later that day.
Tools, appliance are stolen from garage
Tools and an appliance were reported stolen from an unlocked, attached garage between July 29 and Aug. 11. The burglary happened in the 16800 block of Highway 10 in Elk River.
Home burglary is reported in Elk River
A home burglary was reported in the 18000 block of Nixon Street in Elk River. The burglary was reported to police on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Mud-covered man looking for help
Police were called to Pizza Hut in Elk River shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on a report of a mud-covered male knocking on the window of the closed business and asking for police to be called.
Officers found a 55-year-old Anoka man, intoxicated and covered in mud. He said he had been swimming in a nearby pond and requested assistance. He had a small laceration on his head. An ambulance took him to the hospital in Princeton.
Marijuana found during traffic stop
Police stopped a vehicle for an illegal right turn at a stoplight in Elk River, detected the odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle. Marijuana was seized for disposal, according to the police report. The driver, a 29-year-old man with no permanent address, had an expired medical marijuana card out of Illinois. He was warned for the traffic offense and marijuana.
The incident happened at School Street and Highway 169, just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
