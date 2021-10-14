by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Upset male damages Taco Bell’s door
A male reportedly irritated that Taco Bell was closed damaged a glass door at the business.
Police had been called to the restaurant at 19131 Freeport Ave. in Elk River at 11:16 p.m. Oct. 11 after a report came in of four younger males who were upset that the business was closed. After one kicked and damaged the door, they left in a smaller silver passenger car with a non-working driver’s side brake light.
The suspect was wearing a white hoodie with “CK” on it and black pants, according to the police report.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Two taken into custody after police dog track
Two individuals believed to be involved in numerous vehicle break-ins in the city of Zimmerman were taken into custody early Oct. 7 in Elk River following a foot pursuit and successful K-9 track, according to an Elk River Police Department’s Facebook post.
The event started to unfold shortly after 7 a.m. when officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at Holiday, 18823 Freeport St., Elk River.
Night-time agate hunter goes on his way
A man told police he was looking for agates, after he was found walking through a new residential construction area, with a flashlight, around 4 a.m. Oct. 12.
Police advised him that he was on private property, and he left without incident.
Gacke said the incident is not believed to be related to the thefts on Olson Street.
Search turns up green leafy substance, gun
An 18-year-old Litchfield man was arrested after police stopped a vehicle for a semaphore violation.
During the stop the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. A search turned up a large amount of a green leafy substance, a handgun and other contraband, according to the police report. The driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession.
The stop had been made around 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Highway 10 and 171st Avenue in Elk River.
Methamphetamine found in search
A 39-year-old Sturgeon Lake man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and a 39-year-old Sturgeon Lake woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree after police stopped a vehicle for failing to signal a southbound turn onto Freeport Avenue from the Holiday gas station on Freeport Avenue in Elk River.
Officers observed marijuana in plain view. A search located a white crystallized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police take man into custody for burglary in Bloomington
An officer with the Richfield Police Department requested that Elk River Police take a 39-year-old Bloomington man into custody for a burglary that had recently occurred in their city. Officers took the man into custody without incident in the 13000 block of 186th Avenue in Elk River at around 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and transferred him into the custody of a Richfield Police Department officer.
Two Chicago men cited after traffic stop
A 26-year-old Chicago man was cited for driving without a valid license and a 21-year-old Chicago man was cited for possession of small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle after an Elk River police officer conducted a traffic stop for lane violations.
The stop was made at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Highway 10 and Gary Street in Elk River.
Big Lake man gave false name to police
A 48-year-old Big Lake man was cited by an Elk River officer who conducted a traffic stop after learning that the registered owner of the vehicle was revoked. The driver gave a false name and was found to be the registered owner. An odor of marijuana was detected and marijuana was found. The driver was issued a citation for false name, driving after revocation and possession of marijuana.
The stop was made at 8:26 p.m. Oct. 10 at Highway 10 and Joplin Street.
