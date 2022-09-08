by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A vehicle was stolen at Morrell Transfer, 10752 171st Ave., Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the victim is a 22-year-old Elk River man who is an over-the-road trucker and employee of Morrell Transfer. The vehicle had been left at the business, unlocked with the keys inside, and was stolen sometime after 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
The man was alerted to the theft of the vehicle when he received a call from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, advising him that the truck was parked in Big Lake Township, Gacke said.
“Although the vehicle was recovered, property from inside the vehicle was not,” he said.
Man cited after dumping fridge
A 28-year-old Big Lake man was cited for littering after he was observed dumping a refrigerator into a ditch in Elk River.
Police following up on the matter located a black mini fridge and a small black futon with cushion in the ditch near Proctor Road and 199th Avenue.
The littering was reported to police at 8:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
‘Extreme odor’ in Menards dumpster caused by possums
A Menards employee alerted police Friday, Sept. 2, after someone threw a bucket or bag into an outside dumpster, and it was giving off an “extreme odor.”
“Staff (was) concerned it may be parts of a decaying human or animal body,” according to the police report.
The police department determined that the remains were multiple dead possums.
The person suspected of throwing the dead possums into Menards’ dumpster was identified by video footage and police went to his home and told him to remove the dead animals or be formally charged, according to the police report.
The man returned to Menards at 19521 Evans St. and removed the remains and associated paraphernalia.
Gacke said the suspect is a 64-year-old Elk River man.
1 day, two homeless men
Police came across two men who were homeless in Elk River on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
In one case, at 12:35 a.m., an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 900 block of Highway 10 and occupied by one male. While speaking to the 42-year-old man, the officer observed an opened vodka bottle on the rear seat. The man told the officer he was homeless and living out of his vehicle. No signs of impairment were observed. Police seized the bottle and disposed of it and warned the man for open bottle.
In the other case, the Elk River Parks and Recreation Department reported a male sleeping in a tent at Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lions Park Dr. The request to check on the man’s welfare came in at 10:30 a.m.
Officers located the 33-year-old man, who said he became homeless the day before and felt the park was his best option for the night. He was advised that the park is closed at night and no overnight camping is permitted. He took down his tent and planned to reach out to his employer for assistance. Police also suggested contacting Sheburne County Health and Human Services if his employer was not able to help.
Catalytic converter stolen from RV
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from an RV while it was at Sharp Storage, 15585 Edison St., Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Burglary in progress; police arrest ex-boyfriend
Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the 17200 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River.
A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was at her apartment and kicked in the door. She was not home, but was watching it unfold on video on her phone, according to the police report.
Police located the suspect vehicle and arrested a 35-year-old Buffalo man.
Man arrested for domestic assault
A 73-year-old Elk River man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 4, for domestic assault. The arrest stemmed from an incident between a grandfather and grandson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.