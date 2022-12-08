by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A trail camera captured evidence of a suspected burglary in Elk River.
A man contacted police Thursday, Dec. 1, to report that while viewing trail camera photographs from the 9900 block of Highway 10, he observed a female and a truck in the area from approximately 12:30 a.m. to 1:36 a.m. that day.
The truck appeared to be a darker colored early 2000s Ford F150 FX4 extended cab pickup with a sticker in the upper driver’s side corner of the back window. Police checked the property and found an open window on a large shop and evidence that someone had been inside. A property owner responded, checked the area and did not report anything missing, according to the police report.
Detectives from the Elk River Police Department processed the scene for evidence.
Girl, 15, robbed and assaulted at business
A robbery was reported Saturday, Dec. 3, at Little Caesars Pizza, 18851 Freeport St. in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the victim was a 15-year-old Elk River girl.
A male had approached her, reached into her hoody and stole cash; she was assaulted when she tried to stop the theft.
The suspect was described as “a 16- to 18-year-old Hispanic man wearing a gray hoody and gray sweat pants,” according to the police report.
The robbery was reported at 4:57 p.m.
Zimmerman teen cited for hit-and-run
A 19-year-old Zimmerman man was cited for hit-and-run and no insurance after a crash in Elk River.
A 27-year-old Isle man contacted police shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, to report that his vehicle was rear-ended and the suspect vehicle fled the scene. The Isle man followed the vehicle to a cul-de-sac and talked with the suspect. Police responded and cited the teen.
Woman arrested for apartment burglary
Police arrested a 63-year-old woman after a burglary was reported Friday, Dec. 2, in the 1100 block of School Street in Elk River.
A person called police just after 4 p.m. to report that he had video of an unknown female using a key to enter his apartment that afternoon. She reportedly stole cash, a checkbook and medicine, according to the police report.
Police located the suspect and several stolen items were recovered at her apartment. She was transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Shoplifter took body spray and food
Police are investigating a shoplifting incident at Menards in Elk River.
The theft was reported at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The store’s loss prevention reported that a shoplifting suspect exited the store with stolen body spray, three boxes of food and possibly a black jacket. When confronted, the male ran south in front of the Salvation Army building, then behind Coborn’s, according to the police report. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate him.
Domestic assault suspect arrested
The Elk River Police Department assisted the Plymouth Police Department on an attempt to locate a domestic assault suspect. A 24-year-old New Hope woman was arrested without incident in the 1200 block of School Street in Elk River on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Woman, 23, arrested for DWI in Elk River
Police arrested a 23-year-old Elk River woman for DWI after following up on a traffic complaint. The vehicle was stopped by police on Proctor Avenue near Highway 10 and signs of impairment were detected.
The complaint had come in shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Man selling furniture online is hit by scam
A 42-year-old Elk River man reported a fraudulent situation after trying to sell an entertainment center on Facebook Marketplace. He told police that shortly after posting the item, he got an offer from someone. He gave them his address and email. After receiving a suspicious email, he realized it was a scam and wanted the incident documented. He reported it to police Wednesday, Nov. 30.
