Tools worth $5,050 stolen from shed near new bridge
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Someone cut the lock off a storage shed in the northwest corner of the new bridge at Highway 169 and 197th Avenue in Elk River and stole approximately $5,050 worth of tools belonging to Ames Construction.
A new pair of 24-inch Tool Shop bolt cutters were found near the shed.
The theft was reported by a 49-year-old Burnsville man, Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said.
The report came in at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Man in trouble after crashing into pole
Police arrested a 21-year-old Elk River man for DWI after he crashed into a pole near School Street and Jackson Avenue in Elk River.
The vehicle appeared to have been traveling west on School Street when the driver lost control, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the pole, according to the police report.
An officer on patrol observed the crash scene just before midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, and identified the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was not injured. The officer “could immediately smell a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the driver,” according to the police report.
Man’s daughter was not in the trunk
An Otsego man reported receiving a phone call while in Elk River from a male claiming to have the man’s daughter in the trunk of a car. He was told not to call police and to come to the Brooklyn Center Walmart parking lot immediately. The man thought it was a scam, but couldn’t immediately get in touch with his adult daughter. When police arrived, he was able to reach his daughter, who was in Florida and fine.
The suspicious call was reported to police Sunday, Sept. 25. It was determined to be an attempted scam. The victim was advised to change his passwords and take other action to stop any fraudulent activity.
Motorist hits boy, 13, on bicycle
A man backing into a driveway in the 1200 block of Fourth Street in Elk River hit a boy on a bicycle.
The 13-year-old Elk River boy was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk when the crash happened. He said he tried to stop but couldn’t, and was knocked to the ground, injuring his shoulder and leg. An ambulance responded and evaluated the boy; he was not transported.
The driver of the vehicle said he didn’t see the bicyclist.
The crash was reported at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Woman bites ambulance worker in arm
Police were called to ResCare, 600 block of Upland Avenue in Elk River, at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on a report of a disorderly person.
A 35-year-old woman had allegedly threatened clients and staff and, when police arrived, fled and resisted officers. She also bit an ambulance team member in the arm, according to the police report.
She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on a mental health hold.
Gacke said no charges have been filed as of yet.
Caller reports possible car thief; no one found
A call came in at 1:27 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, that a male wearing a hoodie was attempting to steal a vehicle from the lot at Riverside Auto, 15526 Adams St., Elk River. The suspect reportedly ran north from the business.
Police checked that area and secured a perimeter after locating some tools that the suspect may have left behind. Police also attempted to track the suspect, but did not locate anyone or a suspicious vehicle.
Maple Grove woman arrested for DWI
A 39-year-old Maple Grove woman was arrested for DWI after police stopped a vehicle for crossing the center and fog lines and almost hitting a concrete barrier near Highway 10 and Main Street in Elk River. The woman was booked into jail for fourth-degree DWI.
The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
Underage party leads to citations
Several people were cited after a party involving juveniles and alcohol in the 600 block of Auburn Place in Elk River.
Police were called there at 11:22 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, for a report of juveniles outside yelling. Officers determined that the juveniles were at a party in an apartment. Gacke said a St. Michael girl, 17, and a Zimmerman girl, 16, were cited for underage consumption, while an Elk River man, 21, and an Elk River woman, 44, were cited for violating a social host ordinance.
