by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A vehicle that had been reported stolen on March 26 in Elk River was found in the 19100 block of Carson Street in Elk River.
A tip led police to the vehicle on April 1. The stolen vehicle was processed for DNA and fingerprints, Elk River Police Capt. Darren McKernan said.
Trailer, gutter tools, stolen from job site
A red trailer was reported stolen April 4 from a construction site in the 11100 block of 184th Circle in Elk River. The 18-by-8-foot enclosed trailer has a single ramp door and light damage to the rear left corner. It contained gutter installing tools and equipment.
The trailer is valued at $9,000.
Man ‘brake checking’ arrested on warrant
A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was stopped for failure to drive with due care by unnecessary braking shortly before 2 p.m. April 3 at Highway 10 and Edison Street in Elk River.
Police were dispatched to the area after receiving a complaint that the driver was “brake checking” another motorist. The man who was stopped was placed under arrest after it was confirmed that he had a warrant.
Man booked on warrant after drunken argument
A 21-year-old Blaine man was booked into jail for an outstanding Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant after police were called to the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue in Elk River for a disturbance and possible assault with a knife. The call came in at 3:02 a.m. April 3.
Police found intoxicated individuals arguing. McKernan said officers were unable to substantiate the knift threat.
Trying to avoid a deer, he hit a tree
A 44-year-old Elk River man who took steps to avoid hitting a deer ended up striking a tree and a sign.
The mishap was reported to police at 12:35 a.m. April 3.
The man had been exiting a roundabout at Twin Lakes Parkway and Twin Lakes Road in Elk River when a deer ran in front of his vehicle. He maneuvered to avoid the deer, causing his vehicle to go over the raised center median, hit a tree in the median and strike a lane indication sign.
Woman is arrested after alleged assault
Police arrested a 40-year-old Elk River woman after responding to a report of a physical domestic in Elk River at 3:03 a.m. April 2. The victim was outside when police arrived and had visible injuries. She told police she was chased out of an apartment by the suspect with a knife. Police made contact with the suspect, who was “heavily intoxicated and unintelligible,” according to the police report. She was arrested for second-degree assault and domestic harm..
The victim was transported to the hospital in Princeton.
Georgia woman reports delivery in Elk River
A woman from Woodstock, Georgia, reported that her credit card data was used to make fraudulent purchases through a Subway app and delivered to a house in Elk River.
The fraud was reported to Elk River Police on April 4.
Fraudulent bank activity follows the theft of a vehicle
An Elk River woman, 60, reported March 31 that unknown suspects had made a total of $8,200 worth of fraudulent deposits to her bank account and $3,200 in withdrawals from her bank account at bank branches in White Bear Lake and Maplewood. She told police that her husband’s vehicle had been stolen the day before, which is how the suspects would have likely gotten the bank account information. The case was referred to White Bear Lake and Maplewood police departments, as the theft occurred there.
