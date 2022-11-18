An Elk River woman contacted police on Thursday, Nov. 10, to report that her husband had a check stolen from the mail on Oct. 27 or 28. The check had been written for $40 for a magazine subscription.
The bank contacted them on Nov. 10 to advise them that someone tried cashing that same check at an unknown bank for $9,780. The transaction was canceled and the victim would not suffer any loss at this time, according to the police report.
Driver had drug paraphernalia on lap
Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at Walmart in Elk River at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, and found a vehicle on the east side of the building. There was drug paraphernalia in the driver’s lap and in the car. The driver admitted to drugs in the vehicle and said where they were located, according to the police report.
A 23-year-old Princeton man was arrested.
Catalytic converter stolen at auto lot
The theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle was reported at Lee’s Riverside Auto, 15526 Adams St., Elk River.
The theft was reported Monday, Nov. 14.
Traffic stop leads to pot-related charges
Two people were cited for marijuana-related offenses after an officer stopped their vehicle for a brake light out and for displaying expired registration. The tabs expired in February.
Police stopped the vehicle on Highway 10 near the weigh scales at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, and, while speaking to the driver, detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The officer also saw a green leafy residue on the passenger’s lap.
The vehicle was searched and green leafy substances were found near the seats and in the trunk. Testing later showed a positive result for THC, according to the police report.
Gacke said a 21-year-old Anoka woman was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and a 23-year-old Dayton man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Hit-and-run driver arrested for DWI
Police arrested a 69-year-old Elk River man for DWI after a witness to a hit-and-run crash followed the man’s vehicle.
The dark-colored SUV had been westbound on 193rd Avenue in Elk River shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, when it reportedly struck another vehicle and left the area.
After the witness followed the vehicle, officers located the driver and the vehicle.
