by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A thief who stole items out of a man’s work truck in Elk River left behind a one-word message in permanent marker on the glove box: “Sorry.”
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the thief or thieves had taken a work iPad, boots, a jacket, and work tools from the unlocked truck between 4:30 p.m. April 12 and 5:20 a.m. April 13 while it was parked on the street in the 19200 block of Yale Street.
The truck’s dome light was also broken.
Harley-Davidson sign stolen from Zylstra
A lighted Harley-Davidson sign mounted in a block retaining wall has been stolen from Zylstra Harley-Davidson in Elk River.
The sign is worth approximately $3,000 and damage to the retaining wall was approximately $4,000.
Video footage showed that the theft occurred between 2:15 a.m. and 2:26 a.m. April 11. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored pickup truck. Two people appear to have been involved with the theft, according to the police report.
Zylstra is located at 19600 Evans St.
Catalytic converter stolen off vehicle
A woman reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at her place of employment - Tractor Supply Company, 11150 179th St. The theft was reported to police at 4:56 p.m. April 10.
K-9 Duke’s ‘sniff’ finds meth in vehicle
Police arrested a 45-year-old Elk River man on a warrant after stopping the vehicle he was in for expired registration.
During a “sniff” of the vehicle, Elk River’s K-9 Duke alerted to the presence of narcotics. A vehicle search located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
The driver, a 43-year-old Zimmerman woman, was arrested for a controlled substance violation, Gacke said.
The traffic stop was made shortly before midnight April 11 at Freeport Avenue and School Street in Elk River.
Purses stolen from two vehicles
Two thefts from vehicles were reported to police April 11. Both occurred at Snap Fitness, 19022 Freeport St., Elk River.
In one case, the back window of a vehicle was broken and a purse was stolen.
In the other case, a purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Several scams are reported to police
Several scams have been reported to Elk River Police in recent days. They include:
• An Elk River woman, 20, posted a laptop computer for sale through eBay and someone made an offer for $900. “She said that she thought that it was a legitimate offer and everything was going through eBay, so she sent the laptop to the party. However, she never received the payment and was further tricked into paying to ‘upgrading’ her eBay account and sending a refund. The victim’s total loss was $3,300,” according to the police report. The victim told police that since the sale had not actually gone through eBay, eBay could not do anything. However, the app that she had used to pay the party and her bank were investigating the incident. The fraud was reported to police April 6.
• An Elk River woman, 39, reported being the victim of a Facebook Marketplace scam. She ordered a PS5 gaming system that was never sent and is out $550. The fraud was reported to police on April 7.
• An Elk River woman, 68, reported that a party claiming to be from CenturyLink had called and was given remote access to her computer. The woman said that the party was looking at odd files on the computer so they unplugged the computer and ended the phone call. She then closed all her bank accounts and credit card accounts. No money was lost. The fraud was reported to police on April 7.
Teen cited for violation after crash
A Big Lake boy, 17, was cited for a stop sign violation after a two-vehicle crash in Elk River.
The boy had been stopped at a stop sign on 6 1/2 Street, waiting to turn left onto Proctor Avenue. He told police he looked and did not see any vehicles coming. When he pulled out, he hit a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Elk River woman. She reported neck pain and was transported by ambulance, according to the police report.
Both vehicles were towed.
The crash was reported at 7:20 a.m. April 7.
Man thinks drone was flying too close
A man called police shortly before 4:30 p.m. April 12 to report that people were flying a drone in the 10400 block of 181st Lane in Elk River and it came close to the windows of his home.
The responding officer spoke to two people in a car — a 22-year-old Fridley man and an Elk River man — who said they were looking for a white drone that crashed on March 27.
“They stated they were using another drone to check roof tops and trees in the area, but denied going close to any windows,” according to the police report.
Items stolen from vehicle in Elk River
Multiple items were taken from a vehicle in the 11100 block of 193rd Avenue in Elk River between 9 p.m. April 12 and 5 a.m. April 13. The victim was unsure if he had locked the vehicle. There were no obvious signs of forced entry.
Car fire reported at Highway 10, Main
A car fire was reported at 5:29 p.m. April 12 at Highway 10 and Main Street in Elk River.
When police and the fire department arrived, the fire was out.
The vehicle was owned by a St. Cloud woman, 23.
Raccoon in storm drain prompts call
A woman called police April 12 after a raccoon had been in a storm drain all day in the 10300 block of 180th Avenue in Elk River.
A community service officer responded. The raccoon appeared healthy and stayed inside the drain pipe after the CSO removed the grate. He told the woman to let him know in the morning if the raccoon was still there and, if so, he would bring a live trap.
