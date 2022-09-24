by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A theft from a construction site in the 10900 block of 181st Avenue in Elk River was reported at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Someone had cut the lock for a trailer overnight and stole $4,340 worth of tools. The victim is Lakehead Construction out of Superior, Wisconsin, said Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
Four tires stolen off vehicle at business
Someone stole four tires off a vehicle and caused dent damage to another vehicle at World Class Auto Body, 17395 Highway 10, Elk River.
The theft and damage were reported to police at 7:36 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Boy, 11, cited for domestic assault
An 11-year-old Elk River boy was cited for domestic assault after police were dispatched to a report of a boy out of control who fled on his bike.
He allegedly punched the victim twice. The assault was reported Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Gacke said the boy was transported to Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Facility.
Controlled substances were in plain sight
Elk River Police arrested a 32-year-old Becker man for fifth-degree controlled substances.
Officers had located a vehicle parked in a new development in the 18700 block of Ivanhoe Street in Elk River just after 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, and made contact with the Becker man. Police observed controlled substances in plain sight.
Items stolen from an unlocked vehicle
Items were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20; it happened overnight.
Catalytic converter found in parking lot
Police took an anonymous report of a catalytic converter in the grass near the drive-thru of Taco John’s, 18033 Zane St., Elk River, at 9:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
The person said that the catalytic converter had been found in the parking lot and moved to the grass. A community service officer brought it to the police department as found property.
Woman gets bill from New York company
An Elk River woman, 61, reported being the victim of identity theft.
She contacted police on Sept. 19 and reported that in June she received a bill from a water supply company in New York. After speaking with the company, she was told that someone had used her name and address to purchase items from the company.
“Victim stated the business had sent the bill to debt collection agency, after being told she would not be responsible for payment,” according to the police report.
Man arrested for DWI after failing to stop
Police arrested a 28-year-old Becker man for DWI near Main Street and Gates Avenue in Elk River around 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
An officer had stopped the man’s vehicle after observing it fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.
Girl cited for having THC cartridge at school
A 14-year-old Elk River girl was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after being caught with a THC cartridge at Elk River High School.
The incident was reported at 9:41 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
