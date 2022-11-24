A teenager has been cited for going 99 mph in a 65 mph zone in Elk River.
An officer was on patrol in a marked squad shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, when he observed the suspect vehicle going south on Highway 169 near Main Street at a high rate of speed. As the officer began following the vehicle south on Highway 169, the vehicle sped up to 101 mph before the driver was pulled over and issued a citation.
The person behind the wheel was an 18-year-old St. Michael man, Gacke said.
Woman’s hand gets stuck in the couch
Authorities were called to a home in the 800 block of Freeport Avenue in Elk River after a 73-year-old Elk River woman got her hand stuck in the couch.
All doors to the home were locked, but shortly after police got to the scene the woman’s son arrived with a key to get inside. Her hand was able to be removed from the couch with minimal assistance from her son, according to the police report. She didn’t wish to have ambulance personnel look at her hand, which was bruised.
The call had come in at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
She says homeless friend stole her phone
A 42-year-old Elk River woman reported that her friend who is homeless came to her apartment for dinner and stole her Samsung GS22 cell phone.
The victim said she and her friends have been contacting him on Facebook to bring the phone back, but he has denied stealing it and is not responding to calls.
The incident happened on Friday, Nov. 18, in the 600 block of Auburn Place in Elk River and was reported to police on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Woman gets bogus emails seeking money
An Elk River woman reported receiving three suspicious emails from Maynards restaurant in Rogers on Monday, Nov. 21, after having lunch there that day.
She reported the suspicious activity to police.
The emails said she was undercharged for her bill and asked her to send additional money through Paypal.
However, the woman said she paid by check and had no idea how anyone got her email address.
She had called Maynards and was told the emails were not from them.
The woman did not send any money or respond to the emails. Police advised her to alert her bank, monitor her accounts and call back if any unauthorized activity occurs.
