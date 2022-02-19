by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A SUV that had been stolen in Elk River in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 was located less than 24 hours later in Otsego.
Elk River Police responded to County Road 39 and O’Dean Avenue in Otsego at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 9, where Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputies had located and stopped the stolen vehicle. Deputies arrested the sole occupant of the SUV, a 52-year-old Monticello man.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the Wright County Sheriff’s Office was the primary investigating agency in the incident and the man was arrested and held on a felony receiving stolen property charge.
The Wright County deputies, meanwhile, told Elk River Police that the stolen vehicle showed as registered to the arrested Monticello man. Authorities contacted the owner of the SUV, who stated that the title had been left in the center console and that the vehicle had not been sold.
During an inventory of the SUV, deputies located paperwork from the Department of Motor Vehicles in St. Paul showing that the arrested party had transferred the title during the day on Feb. 9.
The Monticello man was booked into the Wright County Jail.
They used stolen keys to take Ford
A female and an accomplice allegedly stole a purse and used the keys that were in it to take a Ford F-150 in Elk River.
The purse was stolen from the female locker room at Planet Fitness, 19250 Freeport St., in Elk River.
A credit card that was in the stolen vehicle was used at Coborn’s in Ramsey.
The vehicle theft was reported at 9:08 p.m. Feb. 11.
Man whose vehicle was stolen is arrested
A New Hope man who had his vehicle stolen after leaving it running outside a business in Elk River ended up being arrested himself.
Police were initially called to the vehicle theft at 7:27 p.m. Feb. 11. The man told police that he had parked the running vehicle along the side of Speedway, 17079 Yale Ct., and went inside the business for about 10 minutes. When he came outside, the vehicle was gone. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate it.
The man, 36, was found to have an active misdemeanor Hennepin County warrant for domestic assault and was taken into custody and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Vehicle stolen after woman warms it up
A woman who started her vehicle to warm it up reported that it had been stolen.
The theft was reported to police at 6:03 a.m. Feb. 15 at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Proctor Avenue in Elk River.
Stolen rental car found in Elk River
A man claiming to be from Avis car rental called Cornerstone in Elk River to report that there was possibly a stolen KIA parked in the lot by the front doors of the business at 17219 Highway 10.
Cornerstone contacted police just before 5 p.m. Feb. 11, and officers confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from Avis in Bloomington. It was towed from the business.
Teen reportedly assaulted at school
A 14-year-old boy was reportedly assaulted in a bathroom at Elk River High School.
Police were called to the school at 900 School St. at 2:48 p.m. Feb. 11.
“The victim is reported to have been knocked out during the altercation and sustained head injuries with large amount of blood loss,” according to the police report. The boy was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids by his parent.
Gacke said the boy was treated and released. He said the incident is still under investigation.
Man accused of shoplifting machete
A man reportedly shoplifted a machete from Walmart in Elk River.
Police were contacted at 9:53 p.m. Feb. 14 after the man concealed the machete and proceeded past all points of sale without paying for it. Police stopped a vehicle at Highway 10 and Lowell Avenue and the driver admitted to the theft, according to the police report.
Gacke said a Ramsey man, 39, was cited.
Police continue investigation into thefts of vehicles
The Elk River Police Department is continuing to investigate the theft of six vehicles from Cornerstone in Elk River that occurred earlier this month.
Gacke said four were taken from Cornerstone Auto Resource, two of which have been recovered, and two were taken at Cornerstone Kia, one of which has been recovered.
All of the vehicles were recovered unoccupied, and no one has yet been charged, he said.
Police were initially alerted to the thefts on Feb. 7.
Window broken, purse stolen at park
A passenger window in a vehicle was broken and a purse on the floor of the vehicle was stolen at Hillside Park in Elk River.
The theft was reported at 12:14 p.m. Feb. 12.
The park is located at 10801 181st Ave.
Tires, rims stolen from vehicle in lot
Two tires and rims were stolen off a vehicle in a lot at 15526 Adams St. in Elk River.
The theft was reported Feb. 10. The vehicle was sitting on pieces of cut-up trees and two of the four tires were taken. The lug nuts were removed from a third and a fourth tire was removed but not taken, according to the police report.
Catalytic converters taken from vehicles
Three catalytic converters were cut out of vehicles at SBR Automotive in Elk River.
The theft was reported Feb. 9. The business is located at 269 Carson Ave.
Mom arrested in domestic incident
An Elk River woman, 48, was arrested for domestic assault after an incident involving her adult daughter at a home in Elk River.
The mother reportedly placed her hands on the daughter’s neck, threatened to hurt her and made vague comments of suicide, according to the police report.
Police were called at 12:21 a.m. Feb. 12.
Man arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested an Elk River man, 55, after responding to an Elk River address for a report of a domestic in progress at 8:16 p.m. Feb. 12.
A female had a visible injury on her face, but declined medical assistance, according to the police report. The suspect was placed into custody for domestic assault and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
