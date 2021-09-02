by Joni Astrup
A suspect in the theft of a cart full of groceries was located by police, hiding inside a large business garbage dumpster along with the stolen groceries.
Police had been called to Cub Foods, 19216 Freeport St. in Elk River, at 5:59 p.m. Aug. 29 on a report of a theft that had just occurred. An adult male reportedly left the store with a full cart of groceries and was last seen near some dumpsters behind an adjacent building.
After police located the suspect in the dumpster, he allegedly admitted stealing groceries from the store, according to the police report.
He also matched the description of a suspect in an earlier bike theft and the stolen bike was located. That bike, a custom-built fat-tire bike worth an estimated $1,500, was reported stolen on Aug. 27 while the owner was at work in the 19400 block of Evans Street in Elk River. The lock had been cut.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the suspect is a 42-year-old St. Francis man, who was cited for theft.
He was provided a courtesy transport to the nearest Metro Transit bus station, according to the police report.
Large illegal burn leads to citation
A 63-year-old Elk River man was cited after police responded to a large illegal burn — approximately 20 feet by 30 feet in size — in the 18500 block of Cleveland Street in Elk River shortly before 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
There had been no burning permits issued for the fire due to the fire ban and the man had been warned before, according to the police report.
“Cited party stated that he started the fire in the rain and believed it was safe,” according to the police report. “The weather had since cleared and was extremely windy upon arrival at the scene of the fire.”
The Elk River Fire Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to put out the brush pile. The man was cited for burning without a burn permit.
Boy punched in head, hit with hockey stick at event center
A boy was punched in the back of his head and then hit with a hockey stick by an adult in what was reported as an unprovoked attack while the boy was playing hockey during open ice at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center, 1000 School St., Elk River.
The assault occurred on Aug. 25.
Gacke said the suspect has been identified and the matter is still under investigation.
Suspected RV wasn’t the one
An RV that matched the description of one associated with a person wanted for homicide was found in Elk River, but turned out not to be the vehicle police were seeking.
Ramsey Police had contacted area agencies around 11 p.m. Aug. 27, asking them to check their areas for an old white RV that contained a suspect wanted for third-degree homicide and two counts of second-degree manslaughter in Mille Lace County. The RV had reportedly broken down at a gas station or business between Anoka and Mille Lacs. Police checked and saw an RV matching the description at Walmart in Elk River, but it was later confirmed that the RV was not the one that police were trying to find.
Woman arrested after crash
A 41-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested after a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
The incident was reported at 2:53 a.m. Aug. 29 at Highway 10 and Jarvis Street in Elk River. The arrested woman was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash and was allegedly intoxicated, according to the police report.
She was brought to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
A passenger in the other vehicle was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for abdominal injuries and the driver of that vehicle transported himself for a wrist injury, according to the police report.
Boy steals box of vape pens worth $200
A juvenile male reportedly reached over the counter and grabbed a box of vaping devices worth $200 before running out of the store.
The incident happened at Holiday, 13445 Business Center Drive in Elk River and was reported at 9:56 p.m. Aug. 29.
Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Catalytic converter stolen from van
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2012 Chevrolet Express cutaway cargo van parked in the for-sale lot at Ironman Motors, 9945 Highway 10 in Elk River.
The theft happened between 6 p.m. Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. Aug. 28. Loss is estimated at $1,250.
Trailer, lawn mower, snowblower stolen
An enclosed trailer was reported stolen from the 13700 block of 185th Circle in Elk River on Aug. 29. The theft happened between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29.
Police responded to the location and found a cut padlock on the ground. The trailer contained a lawn mower and a snowblower.
Motorcycle gets away after chase
A Ramsey Police officer pursuing a man on a motorcycle continued the pursuit into Elk River, but it ended without the driver being stopped.
The Elk River Police Department was contacted about an agency assist at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 27 as the Ramsey officer was in pursuit of a male with long hair on a dark-colored cruiser-style motorcycle with high handlebars coming into Elk River on Highway 10.
The Ramsey officer had initially been stopping the motorcycle for speed. Elk River officers attempted to block intersections along the highway to prevent a crash, but were not involved in the pursuit, according to the Elk River police report.
“The Ramsey officer last observed the motorcycle traveling northbound on Elk Lake Road near Meadowvale Road,” according to the Elk River report.
Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the motorcyclist.
Grandma wasn’t fooled by caller wanting money
A 78-year-old Elk River woman reported she received a call from an unidentified male posing as her grandson who was requesting money to be released from jail. She recognized this as a scam and wanted the matter documented, according to the police report. She contacted police Aug. 27.
Stop sign is hit and uprooted; driver flees
A vehicle appears to have hit a stop sign and continued on without stopping.
A witness reported the incident at 10:17 p.m. Aug. 25. The witness heard a vehicle hit something near Kennedy Street and Twin Lakes Road in Elk River, then saw a blue F350 driving west on Twin Lakes Road from the scene at a high rate of speed. The stop sign was completely uprooted from its post and there were pieces of a vehicle left behind, including a broken mirror that had a serial number that matched a 2012-2014 Ford truck, according to the police report. Officers checked the area for the damaged vehicle, but did not locate it.
Dispatch was asked to contact the Streets Department to replace the sign.
Woman cited after pot found in vehicle
Police cited a 29-year-old Rosemount woman after a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana glass pipe were found in her vehicle.
An officer had pulled her over on a traffic stop at 8:43 p.m. Aug. 28 at School Street and Jackson Avenue in Elk River when a strong odor of marijuana was detected and the vehicle was searched.
Drivers face DWIs
Drivers have been arrested for DWI in Elk River recently. They include:
• A 42-year-old Elk River man was arrested after police found him to be impaired during a traffic stop. He had been pulled over at 12:37 a.m. Aug. 26 at Main Street and Proctor Avenue in Elk River.
• A 55-year-old Clear Lake man was arrested after an officer observed a vehicle with a taillight out cross the center and fog line. The driver also opened the car door in traffic near highways 10 and 169 in Elk River at around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25. The officer saw signs of intoxication after stopping the man.
