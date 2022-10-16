by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A sewing machine, hair gel, sports cards and more have all been stolen from Elk River businesses lately in a string of shoplifting and theft incidents.
They include:
• Two males reportedly stole a Singer sewing and quilting machine worth $479 from Joann Fabric and Craft, 19154 Freeport St., around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The males appeared to leave in a dark-colored SUV. The incident was recorded on video surveillance. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
• A 17-year-old Anoka boy was cited for shoplifting after stealing Old Spice hair gel from Walmart, 18185 Zane St. The boy admitted to the theft and told police he did not have enough money to purchase the gel, according to the police report. The theft was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
• Police were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, to Walgreens, 18267 Carson Court, where a witness reported a theft in progress. The items were returned by the suspects, they were to be trespassed from the business and their parents were contacted by police. It was also determined that the suspects had shoplifted at Spirit Halloween, 19226 Freeport St., before walking to Walgreens. The items were returned to Spirit Halloween and charges are possible, according to the police report. The parents of the suspects were advised of that case as well. Gacke said a 13-year-old Elk River girl, a 14-year-old Elk River girl, and a 15-year-old Elk River boy were involved in the incidents.
• Police were called to Menards, 19521 Evans St., at 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, on a report of a suspect removing items from a box and stuffing the box with other high-end items. The suspect allegedly did the same thing at Menards in Maple Grove. Gacke said police are investigating.
• Police cited a 22-year-old Big Lake man accused of shoplifting $137 worth of NFL and NBA cards from Walmart in Elk River. The theft was reported at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
• Police were called to Walmart in Elk River at 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, after a male and female exited the store with items they did not purchase. They left in a silver or gray passenger car. Officers did not locate the vehicle. The stolen items were thought to include school supplies, hygiene items and small arts and crafts supplies, worth a total of about $100, according to Gacke.
• Police were called to Walmart in Elk River at 10:29 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, after a woman grabbed a baby outfit worth $21.96 and attempted to exchange it with a bad receipt. When she was denied, she put the outfit in a bag and walked out. An officer mailed the 68-year-old Rockford woman a citation for theft.
Boys break windows at warming house
Three juveniles were seen breaking windows on the warming house at the Handke Pit in Elk River and trying to pry open the front door.
A witness called police at 5:29 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and police located the suspects.
Officers noted the damage to the warming house windows. Additionally, a medical bag had been stolen from the building; it was located and returned to the warming house.
Gacke said three Elk River boys ages 10, 11 and 12 were identified as responsible.
A report has been forwarded to ERPD’s detective unit and Sherburne County Health and Human Services he said.
The Handke Pit is located at 1133 Fourth St.
Assault with car door reported
Police are investigating a report of an assault outside Walmart in Elk River.
A 19-year-old Blaine man reported that a male in the rear passenger seat of a silver Malibu hit him with the car door while the vehicle was moving. The occupants of the vehicle then began chasing the victim into the store.
The victim had minor injuries.
The incident was reported to police at 9:13 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at 18185 Zane St.
Stolen bike leads police to suspect
Police cited a 31-year-old Zimmerman man for theft after he allegedly stole a mountain bike from Holiday, 13445 Business Center Drive, while the bike’s owner was working there on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
He also was a suspect in another matter and was booked into the jail for felony receiving stolen property.
Man arrested for DWI
A 36-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police responded to a traffic complaint in the 1100 block of School Street in Elk River. Officers located the vehicle, which had an open container of beer inside it. The call had come in at 12:31 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Girl had brownie that tested for marijuana
A 17-year-old Elk River girl was caught in possession of an e-cigarette with suspected THC oil, along with a brownie that field tested positive for marijuana.
The incident happened at Elk River High School, 900 School St., on Friday, Oct. 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.