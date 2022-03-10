by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Business reports vehicle theft
A vehicle was reported stolen from Elk River Copart Sublot, located at 15861 Jarvis St.
The vehicle was a theft recovery and was brought to the location on Jan. 17. The vehicle was to be auctioned off for the insurance company which owned it.
The vehicle was noticed to be missing on March 3; police were alerted on March 5.
Woman with warrant has meth in pockets
A 41-year-old Otsego woman was arrested following a traffic stop in Elk River.
The woman was found to have a warrant out of Sherburne County. A felony amount of methamphetamine was located in her pockets, along with other drug paraphernalia items. Paraphernalia items and more suspected controlled substances were collected in the vehicle, according to the police report.
She had initially been stopped for a turn signal violation, stop sign violation and cell phone violation at 7:18 p.m. March 8 in the 200 block of Fifth Street in Elk River.
Stray dog enters home through doggy door
Police were called to a home in Elk River after a woman reported that an unfamiliar dog had made its way through a doggy door and into her home.
The call came in at 5:25 p.m. March 8 in the 13600 block of Mississippi Road.
As the dog was being loaded into the back of a police squad, a woman pulled up and asked if they had seen her dog.
The dog — a 13-year-old German shorthair pointer named Abby — was returned to the owner.
Victim of assault goes to hospital
A 41-year-old Elk River man was arrested following a suspected domestic assault.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said officers were dispatched March 5 to a welfare check at an Elk River home after an on-call Sherburne County social worker was contacted by Mercy Hospital staff about a patient who was brought into the emergency room earlier in the day. The patient, a 41-year-old Elk River woman, was relreased after treatment of injuries reportedly sustained at her home during a domestic assault, which had not been reported. Police arrested the suspect after an investigation.
Debit card used at Chiptole in Maryland
An Elk River man reported that his debit card was used for three fraudulent charges at a Chipotle in Rockville, Maryland.
The charges were for $93.30, $104.69 and $178.60.
He reported the fraud to Elk River Police on March 7. His card has been cancelled.
St. Joseph man arrested for DWI
Police arrested a 26-year-old St. Joseph man for DWI after stopping his vehicle for a stop sign violation and crossing the fog line.
The stop was made at 2:18 a.m. March 5 at Parrish Avenue and Main Street in Elk River.
Woman cited for hit and run at store
Police cited a 65-year-old Anoka woman for hit and run following the investigation into an incident in Elk River.
A person reported March 2 that her vehicle was hit while at Coborn’s, 19425 Evans St. The victim told police that she did not have a suspect description and that a tow was on its way.
Meanwhile, a male had contacted Coborn’s and said his wife was involved in an accident.
Security footage showed a Jeep as the suspect vehicle. It was observed hitting the victim’s vehicle, getting stuck in the bumper, then freeing itself and driving away.
Stolen plate used in gas drive-off
An Elk River man contacted police March 7 to report that he was notified by mail from a law enforcement agency in Ramsey County that his license plate was used in a gas drive-off at a time when he was on vacation, out of the country.
He checked his vehicle and found that a plate was missing and believes it was stolen when he was at a restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis.
He was directed to file a report with the Minneapolis Police Department and to contact the agency that sent him the letter.
