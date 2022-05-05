home
A 2008 white Chevrolet pickup stolen from Affordable 4 All Auto Sales in Elk River was recovered, occupied, in Coon Rapids. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the Coon Rapids Police Department is pursuing charges. The theft was reported April 27. Affordable 4 All Auto Sales is located at 17441 Highway 10, Elk River.
Two fall victim to scam in Mexico
Two people from Elk River fell victim to a scam while vacationing in Mexico, resulting in thousands of dollars of charges being made to their credit cards. One of the victims reported the situation to Elk River Police on April 29.
She said she and her husband were vacationing in Mazatlán in January, when they fell victim to a real estate scam.
All three of their credit cards were compromised, resulting in more than $20,000 in charges that all occurred in Mexico, according to the Elk River Police report.
“When they realized they were scammed, they were confronted and threatened by the suspects while they were still in Mexico,” according to the police report.
They reported the situation to Mexican authorities.
Two of the credit card companies canceled their debt, but the third company is refusing to do so.
Elk River Police documented the incident, but told the victim that the actual fraud would have to be investigated by Mexican authorities.
Home reportedly hit by lightning; no fire
A house in the 21000 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River was reportedly hit by lightning April 30.
Police officers and the Elk River Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 3:20 a.m.
The homeowner reported that his lights flickered and an outlet short-circuited during an electrical storm. Police officers and the fire department checked the exterior and interior, but did not detect any fire.
Police find 1.99 grams of pot during stop
A 27-year-old Osseo man has been cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
An officer stopped the man’s vehicle after seeing the driver holding his phone with both hands and making a left turn with his knees at Main Street and Highway 169 in Elk River shortly after noon April 29. The officer smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle. A vehicle search led to 1.99 grams of a green leafy substance and a pipe.
White crystalline substance found
After stopping a vehicle for a suspended object at 2:43 a.m. April 30 at Highway 10 and Main Street in Elk River, police detected a faint odor of burned marijuana and searched the vehicle. A small baggie of white crystalline substance was found.
Gacke said no charges have been filed as of yet and the matter is under further investigation.
Patrons leave Hajime Sushi without paying
Two patrons at Hajime Sushi left without paying the evening of April 30. The incident was reported to police May 1. The restaurant is located at 18850 Dodge St. in Elk River.
Man tries to turn himself in at jail
Elk River officers responded to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at 4:44 p.m. April 30 at sheriff’s office’s request, after a man was at the jail in Elk River trying to turn himself in for something that occurred in 2016. The man was not being cooperative, according to the police report.
The police report further stated: “Upon arrival officers spoke with a male in his 20s, who said that in 2016 he had purchased some hot dogs from Burger King and fed them to his friends in the city of Minneapolis. He said that he felt bad and that he may have committed some sort of crime as the hot dogs tasted weird. He said that no one suffered any ill effects from consuming the hot dogs. There was another male in his 20s who was filming with a DSLR-type camera. The reporting male explained that he was there to document his last moments of freedom, and added that they had been going around to different jails.”
Officers advised the male that it did not appear that any sort of crime had been committed, and that the incident had also occurred outside of Elk River’s jurisdiction.
The parties left in a smaller black passenger car.
DWIs reported
The following DWIs were reported recently:
• A 46-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police checked on the welfare of a man in Elk River at 12:30 a.m. May 2. The man left in the vehicle prior to officers arriving, but was located nearby.
• Police arrested a 72-year-old Elk River man for DWI after stopping a vehicle for stop sign violation and crossing the center line twice. The stop was made at 1:08 a.m. May 1 at Main Street and Parrish Avenue in Elk River.
• A 21-year-old Rogers woman was arrested after police responded to a traffic complaint at 1:16 a.m. April 30 at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River. The person who called police said they observed a vehicle nearly hit a construction vehicle. Police located the vehicle making a U-turn and observed several lane violations before making the stop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.