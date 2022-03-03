by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Items stolen in Elk River turned up in Kansas
Items stolen from a vehicle in Elk River have surfaced in Kansas, in the possession of a woman from Maryland.
The case goes back to Feb. 12, when Elk River Police responded to a theft from vehicle report at Hillside City Park, 10801 181st Ave., in Elk River.
A passenger window in the vehicle had been broken and a purse that was inside the vehicle was stolen.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said personal belongings of the victim’s have now been located in the possession of a 42-year-old Easton, Maryland, woman. She was arrested by Overland Park Police in Kansas for identity theft and check forgery-related incidents, he said.
K-9 ‘indicated’ on vehicle; three cited
Three people were cited after an officer checked the license plate of a vehicle northound on Highway 169 in Elk River and found that the registered owner’s driver’s license was revoked.
The officer stopped the vehicle just before 4 a.m. Feb. 29 and observed digital scales in plain view with a white residue.
Police requested a K-9 from the Big Lake Police Department, which “indicated” on the vehicle. One of the passengers also had a warrant from Mile Lacs County and was placed under arrest. Police located multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a baggie with a white powdery substance, according to the police report.
A 31-year-old Isle woman was cited for driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia, a 39-year-old Isle man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 32-year-old Onamia man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, Gacke said.
‘Joe’ suspected of stealing $2,100 from his online date
A woman is missing $2,100 in cash after an online dating experience.
The 41-year-old woman contacted police on March 1. She said she had met an adult male on a dating app and that he had come over to her home in Elk River. After he left, she noticed the $2,100 missing from her purse.
The male was white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighed 195 pounds and was missing several front teeth. He went by the first name of Joe.
Pug puppy purchase may have been scam
An Elk River woman, 48, contacted police March 1 to report a possible online scam involving the purchase of a pug puppy.
She stated that she had made two payments for $1,485 when Western Union flagged a third payment attempt.
Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Girl, 17, arrested after traffic stop
A 17-year-old Elk River girl was arrested following a traffic stop in Elk River.
Police observed the vehicle traveling near Highway 169 and Main Street with expired registration, and stopped it by Highway 101 and County Road 39 at around 9:30 p.m. March 1. A strong odor of burned marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. A search turned up three clear plastic bags of a green leafy substance, five glass pipes and a grinder. Two clear capsules containing a crystal substance were in the girl’s purse.
She was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Lino Lakes.
Man accused of choking female
A 47-year-old Elk River man was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic at a home in Elk River. The man allegedly choked the female, who was locked in a bathroom talking to a police dispatcher.
Police had been alerted at 7:25 a.m. Feb. 26. Police arrived and spoke to both parties and arrested the man for domestic assault by strangulation, according to the police report.
Propane truck brakes on fire
A report of a propane truck on the side of the road with its brakes on fire came in at 8:37 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 13800 block of Highway 10 in Elk River.
Police responded and provided traffic control while the Elk River Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.
Smoke reported at The Home Depot
Smoke was reported at The Home Depot in Elk River at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 28.
A woman said she saw a thin layer of smoke in the break room, but observed no flames.
The Elk River Fire Department responded to the business at 18011 Zane St.
Officer saw pot in plain view during stop
Police cited a 25-year-old Cedar man after stopping a vehicle for speeding and a brake light not working at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 25 near Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue in Elk River. The driver was driving after revocation and driving after suspension. Police also observed marijuana and paraphernalia in plain view.
The driver was cited for driving after revocation, driving after suspension, small amount of marijuana, and paraphernalia possession.
Purse stolen, Visa card used for $1,700
A purse was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at VandenBerge Middle School in Elk River.
Police were called to the school at 948 Proctor Ave. at 7:46 p.m. Feb. 25. The victim told police that someone broke a passenger window and took her purse from the front seat. At least one of the Visa cards that had been in the purse was used an an unknown Best Buy location, with a loss exceeding $1,700.
