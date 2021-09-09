by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Stolen Ford Ranger found in Minneapolis
A 1996 Ford Ranger that was stolen in Elk River has been located in Minneapolis.
The vehicle was taken from an apartment complex parking lot in the 1100 block of School Street the night of Sept. 3. It was locked, but there was a spare key inside.
Handgun, wallet are stolen from vehicle
A handgun and a wallet were reported stolen from a locked vehicle during the night of Sept. 4. The theft occurred in the 10900 block of 178th Avenue in Elk River and was reported to police at 6:44 a.m. Sept. 5.
Missing dog rescued after being trapped in culvert at park
A dog that had been reported missing at Orono Park in Elk River was found a day later, trapped in a culvert at the park.
The 9-year-old miniature pinscher-chihuahua mix had been reported missing on Sept. 4 at Orono Park, located at 18599 Gary St. Police had checked the area at the time, but did not locate the dog, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
At 4:30 p.m. the next day, police responded to the park on a report of a dog stuck in a culvert. The dog was rescued and returned to its owner, a 28-year-old Elk River man.
Driver arrested; he admits using heroin
Police arrested a 44-year-old Onamia man after stopping a vehicle with no headlights activated, despite it being dark and sprinkling rain.
The driver was stopped at around 9:40 p.m. Sept. 3 at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River and the officer observed a hypodermic needle and multiple needle caps in the vehicle, as well as fresh needle marks/bruising to the driver’s arm. The driver allegedly admitted to recent use of heroin just prior to driving, according to the police report.
Standardized field sobriety testing was administered and the driver was found to be under the influence.
Window broken, purse stolen
A rear passenger side window was broken and a purse was stolen from a vehicle while the victim was inside Handke School in Elk River for meetings.
The break-in happened between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 7. The school is located at 1170 Main St.
Gacke said the Elk River Police Department recommends ensuring that valuables are not kept in unattended vehicles.
Passenger arrested on felony warrant
A 46-year-old Sauk Rapids woman was cited and a 32-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested after an Elk River officer stopped a vehicle for not having rear license plate lights.
The man had a felony warrant out of Hennepin County for third-degree assault and was taken into custody without incident, according to the police report. The woman as cited for driving after revocation.
The stop was made at Highway 10 and Sixth Street.
Credit cards, cash stolen from glove box
Three credit cards and $24 cash were reported stolen from a wallet, which was in the glove box of a vehicle parked at Woodland Trails Park, 20135 Elk Lake Road, Elk River.
The vehicle had been left unlocked. The theft was reported at 4:38 p.m. Sept. 7.
License plates are stolen off vehicle
A 29-year-old Little Falls woman reported stolen license plates to police on Sept. 3. The woman stated that the vehicle was parked overnight at Country Inn and Suites, 18894 Dodge St. in Elk River, when both license plates were stolen.
Police respond to report of assault
A 42-year-old Zimmerman man was arrested after allegedly pulling a woman’s hair and punching her while they were driving home from Cowboy Jacks in Otsego. The assault was reported at 1:44 a.m. Sept. 2.
Woman arrested after traffic stop
A 46-year-old Big Lake woman was arrested Sept. 5 in Elk River after an officer stopped her at Highway 10 and 173rd Avenue for speeding. The officer saw controlled substances in plain view and the driver failed standardized field sobriety testing, according to the police report.
Woman cited after theft from Menards
A 27-year-old Ramsey woman was cited for theft following an investigation into a report that she allegeldy left Menards in Elk River with a cart full of unpaid-for merchandise.
The theft was reported to police on Sept. 5.
