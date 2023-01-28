by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A vehicle that had been reported as stolen in Stearns County on Dec. 8 was recovered early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, as the driver traveled in Elk River.
An officer on patrol shortly after 2 a.m. conducted a registration check on the black Ford F150 as it traveled near Highway 10 and 171st Avenue and learned it was stolen. The officer advised dispatch and followed the vehicle until additional officers arrived.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, meanwhile, turned onto northbound Highway 169 and continued to the parking lot of Holiday, 18823 Freeport St., where police conducted a “high-risk stop,” according to the police report.
The male driver and a female passenger were taken into custody without issue.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the driver was a 31-year-old Ogilvie man.
According to the police report, he had an active felony warrant out of Isanti County for a probation violation.
The female passenger was later released from the scene and provided a courtesy transport, while the Ogilvie man was transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
The vehicle was towed from the scene to be impounded.
Hit-and-run leads to arrest of man, 29
Police arrested a 29-year-old man with no permanent address after responding to a report at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, of a hit-and-run crash that happened near Highway 169 and 193rd Avenue in Elk River.
A witness followed the vehicle that left into a parking lot in the 900 block of Sixth Street, where two people got out and ran.
Both were located in Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lions Park Drive, Elk River.
The 29-year-old man was taken into custody on a misdemeanor Anoka County warrant.
A handgun was found in a bag that the driver was carrying, according to the police report.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded and handled the crash and charges.
Police look into man’s involvement in lumber thefts
Police were called to Menards, 19521 Evans St. in Elk River, at 11:19 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, after staff reported that a suspect was placing far more lumber onto his trailer than he had paid for. Officers met with the male at the exit of the lumber yard and determined that was, in fact, the case.
Gacke said officers identified the person of interest and detectives are working with Menards and nearby law enforcement agencies to determine the scope of his involvement in similar activities throughout the area. No arrests have been made.
Suspicious vehicle contained sleeping pair without a home
Police observed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in the 300 block of Third Street in Elk River just before 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and made contact with the male and female inside, who were sleeping. They were found to be fine. They told police they were homeless.
Gacke said the vehicle’s occupants were a 35-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman.
Construction trailer reported stolen
A construction trailer was reported stolen Sunday, Jan. 22, from the 13100 block of 221st Avenue in Elk River.
When police checked the area, the officer observed that someone had also entered a detached garage and removed items.
Chat with girl turns into fight with mom
Police arrested a 17-year-old Elk River boy after responding at 2:11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for a domestic at an apartment in Elk River.
The mother of the teen said they got into an argument over him talking to a girl on an iPad loudly and late at night.
The mother took the iPad away from the boy, which caused the altercation to escalate.
“The juvenile took an unknown quantity of unknown prescription pills, scratched mom’s arm and stomach, placed his hand around her neck but did not choke her, and grabbed a kitchen knife which he pointed at her,” according to the police report.
The boy was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. He was to be transported to a juvenile facility when released.
Man arrested for DWI
Police arrested a 43-year-old Zimmerman man for DWI after his driving conduct prompted an officer to pull him over near Highway 10 and Main Street in Elk River.
The stop was made just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
