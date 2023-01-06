by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A delivery vehicle that was stolen last month in Elk River has been recovered.
The 2016 Nissan Versa hatchback was located in Fridley. It had been impounded from an apartment complex in that city after it was in the parking lot for more than five days without a parking permit, according to the Elk River police report. The Fridley Police Department contacted the Elk River Police Department on Monday, Jan. 2, to request confirmation of a stolen vehicle.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the vehicle was stolen from O’Reilly Auto Parts in Elk River on Dec. 17.
According to the police report from that date, the vehicle had been left running behind the store with the keys in the ignition when someone took it.
The vehicle belongs to O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Stolen trailer found by side of street
A stolen trailer was found Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Elk River after police responded to a report of a trailer parked on the side of Cleveland Street, just north of 181st Avenue.
Gacke said the trailer was reported stolen on Sept. 8 from an address in the 12200 block of 223rd Avenue in Elk River.
When it was found there was nobody around it, he said.
The owner was contacted and the trailer was returned.
Four-car crash sends woman to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Elk River on New Year’s Day.
The crash happened on Highway 10 near Jackson Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. All four vehicles were traveling east on the highway when they collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A 47-year-old Elk River woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. She was a passenger in a 2017 Acura MDX.
No one else was injured.
Domestic recorded on video camera
Police arrested a 36-year-old Elk River woman for domestic assault after a juvenile reported that her parents were arguing and her mother was hitting her father.
Officers responded to the address in Elk River shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The man had wounds to his face and arm. The woman was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
The altercation was recorded on a video camera in the living room of the home where it occurred, according to the police report.
Boy allegedly using counterfeit money in vending machine
Police were dispatched to the YMCA, 13337 Business Center Dr., in Elk River at 5:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, on a report of juveniles using counterfeit money to use the vending machine. A boy left before police arrived and was not located.
Police respond to assault report
Police were called to Country Inn and Suites, 18894 Dodge St., in Elk River on a criminal sexual misconduct report.
The call came in at 5:46 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Gacke said it involves two adults who were acquainted with each other and who had met at the location of the incident.
Officers spoke with both parties and took statements; the incident is under investigation, according to the police report.
Two teens cited for underage consumption
Two Brooklyn Park teenagers were cited for underage consumption in Elk River.
An officer on patrol shortly before midnight New Year’s Eve observed a vehicle near Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue with tinted windows. Police stopped the vehicle and detected an odor of alcohol inside it. The two teens, ages 19 and 17, were cited. Three beers and two alcohol seltzers were located inside the vehicle and disposed of at the police department.
The juvenile’s parent was contacted.
Marijuana found in vehicle; man cited
Police cited a 20-year-old Blaine man after detecting an odor of marijuana emitting from a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Two clear plastic bags containing a green leafy substance, a grinder containing a green leafy substance, and paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle. The green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana and was later determined to weigh a total of 32.08 grams, according to the police report.
An officer had pulled the vehicle over just before 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve at Highway 10 and 171st Avenue in Elk River for displaying expired registration.
New year ushers in DWI arrests
Recent DWI arrests include:
• An officer on patrol near Highway 10 and Upland Avenue in Elk River shortly after 7:30 p.m. New Year’s Day observed a vehicle displaying expired registration. When speaking with the driver, the officer observed signs of impairment, conducted standardized field sobriety testing and arrested the 29-year-old Montgomery, Minnesota, man.
• Police arrested a man after responding to Main Street and Gates Avenue in Elk River for a report of a three-vehicle crash. There were no injuries, but one of the drivers showed signs of impairment and the 38-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI. He also had an unsecured child in the rear of his vehicle during the crash. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. New Year’s Day.
