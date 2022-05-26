by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a report of a gun-pointing incident on Highway 169 in Elk River.
A juvenile reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday, May 21, that a female pointed a black handgun at them after a road rage incident, according to the Elk River police report. The suspect vehicle was stopped and the State Patrol arrived and handled the call.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol said the driver of the suspected gun-pointing vehicle was a 33-year-old female from Otsego. A handgun was located and taken as evidence.
The incident also involved a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old male and his 17-year-old male passenger.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Elk River Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.
Trucker runs into ditch to avoid crash
A 60-year-old Pine City man behind the wheel of a rig weighing 69,000 pounds drove off the road rather than hit a vehicle that was turning without signaling.
He was traveling east on County Road 33 in Elk River when he avoided striking a vehicle that was making a left turn onto northbound Olson Street. He told police that the other driver didn’t use a turn signal.
“Instead of colliding with the vehicle, the driver drove right, off the road and into the right ditch/embankment,” according to the police report.
There was no damage to the truck and trailer combination. It was pulled back onto the road by two big rig tow trucks.
The truck driver is employed by Schafer Contracting Co. Inc., according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
The incident was reported to police at 2:46 p.m. May 24.
Burglary reported
A burglary was reported May 20 at Riverview Sports in Elk River.
Police were called to the business at 17445 Highway 10 at 10:11 a.m. Someone had forced two doors open on the office, which caused damage to the doors and door jambs. Several drawers in desks were found opened.
Harley-Davidson stolen from garage
A green Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide with a black pinstripe on it was reported stolen May 23 from the garage at Dove Tree Apartments, 1105 Lions Park Drive, Elk River. The bike isn’t operable.
‘Fiancé’ was pulling a scam on her ‘babe’
An employee of Coborn’s in Elk River contacted police May 19 to have them check on the welfare of a man at a Bitcoin machine, where the employee had also seen him a few times previously.
Gacke said the officer made contact with the 81-year-old man, who said he was waiting to hear back from his fiancé regarding the Bitcoin machine.
The officer suspected a scam was taking place and inquired further. The man showed the officer a text thread from a person with a telephone number the officer believed to be an international number.
The officer was told that the man’s “fiancé” lived in Minneapolis, they’d been engaged for two years, he’s never seen her, did not know her last name, and was unable to pronounce her first name, Gacke said.
The officer received permission to read through the text messages and observed that there were several demands, instructions, photos, QR codes, and other miscellaneous messages, which referenced the man by pet names, such as babe, darling and so forth. There were also several dollar amounts which he was unable to determine if they were withdrawn, deposited, or other.
The officer told the man that he was the victim of a scam and took steps to intervene and educate him, Gacke said.
K-9 Duke called out to do vehicle ‘sniff’
The Elk River Police Department’s K-9 Duke was called out to perform a “sniff” on a vehicle that had been stopped on Highway 169 by the Minnesota State Patrol.
The trooper had located several narcotic items in the truck and requested a K-9 “sniff” of the outside of the vehicle.
The request came in shortly after 11 p.m. May 23 in the 19400 block of Highway 169 in Elk River.
Car breaks down; woman jumps on it
A woman jumping on top of a vehicle’s roof prompted someone to call police May 23.
An officer responded to the 19500 block of Holt Avenue in Elk River and located the vehicle and its registered owner.
“The registered owner stated (she) was her jumping on the roof of the vehicle because she was upset with it breaking down after just buying it,” according to the police report.
No crime was committed and the officer cleared the scene.
Lock cut, items are taken from trailer
A construction trailer was broken into and a gas-powered generator, water pump and ground compactor that were inside the trailer were stolen. A lock on the trailer was cut off to gain access.
The trailer belongs to Rolstad Construction and was parked at the location formerly occupied by Saxon Motors, at 17354 Zane St., Elk River.
The theft was reported May 18.
Suspect tried to cash stolen check
Police were called to The Bank of Elk River at 846 Freeport St. at 1:53 p.m. May 20, where a male suspect was attempting to cash a stolen check. The suspect left on foot before officers arrived. The bank kept the check and it was taken as evidence by police. Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Recent DWI arrests
• A 28-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police stopped a vehicle for failure to yield, improper right turn and crossing the center line. The stop was made just before 10 p.m. May 18 at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River.
• A 30-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police stopped a vehicle for going 66 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 10 in Elk River. The stop was made at 11:05 p.m. May 20.
