Man cited for going 95 mph
A 19-year-old Zimmerman man was cited for speed — 95 mph in a 55 mph zone — in Elk River, Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said.
The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. June 24. An officer in a marked squad car traveling south on Elk Lake Road near the 19800 block saw a car approaching him at an extremely high rate of speed. The officer measured the car’s speed at 95 mph.
The officer activated the squad car’s emergency lights, turned around and caught up with the speeding vehicle just north of the Elk River city limits, He stopped the vehicle and talked to the driver.
“He said that he had been trying to get in front of a vehicle before the road went from two lanes to one lane and had no idea how fast he had been going, but did not deny that he might have been speeding, and thought that the speed limit was 60 mph,” according to the police report.
Tonneau covers cut, some items taken
Several instances of vehicle tonneau covers being cut in Elk River were reported to police on Monday, June 27.
A tonneau cover is a cover that spans the back of a pickup truck to protect the load or to improve aerodynamics, according to Wikipedia.
Here’s a rundown of the cases.
• A man reported at 7:36 a.m. that someone cut a canvas tonneau cover and stole items out of the bed of his truck, which was parked in a driveway in the 18500 block of Trott Brook Parkway. Missing are a yellow Champion 3100 gas-powered generator worth approximately $1,000 and two Milwaukee M18 rechargeable batteries valued at approximately $100 each. The tonneau cover costs approximately $500 to replace.
• An officer taking a theft from motor vehicle report in the 18500 block of Trott Brook Parkway at 7:46 a.m. was approached by a man who reported that someone cut open his canvas tonneau cover on his vehicle, causing approximately $500 in damage. The vehicle was parked in a driveway in the 18500 block of Trott Brook Parkway at the time. Nothing was reported missing.
• A man reported that someone damaged a vehicle tonneau cover by cutting it. The damage was reported to police at 3:53 p.m. in the 18500 block of Olson Street. Estimated damage is $500 to $800.
• Someone cut a large “L” shape in a vehicle tonneau cover. There were several lawn chairs in the truck bed, but nothing appeared to be missing. The damage was reported at 4:50 p.m. and occurred over night in the 18500 block of Olson Street.
Words written on wall in red lipstick
Someone wrote on the walls of the garage being burglarized with bright red lipstick before making off with two ice fishing wood tip-ups, which are used to signal when a fish is on the line.
According to Gacke, some of the words were illegible, but others said, “Jessie is stupid,” “garage 103,” “all gone” and “poop.” The word “cave” was also written on the concrete floor in chalk.
The theft was reported June 26 in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue in Elk River. The garage had been locked.
Out of gas, and wanted on a warrant
Police arrested a 33-year-old Waite Park man on a warrant after responding to the 11000 block of 184th Circle in Elk River on a report of a suspicious vehicle at 11:27 p.m. June 27.
According to the police report, officers made contact with two people who said they ran out of gas and were waiting for a ride. The driver was found to have an active Wright County felony warrant for probation violation and was arrested. An Elk River officer transported the arrested male to the Otsego Holiday gas station and met a Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The arrested male was transferred over to Wright County for the warrant.
Bag, AirPods are stolen from vehicle
A bag and multiple items including AirPods were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 10600 block of 184th Avenue in Elk River. The theft was reported to police on June 27.
DWI arrests
Here are recent DWI arrests by the Elk River Police Department.
• An Elk River man, 31, was arrested for DWI and fifth-degree controlled substance possession after someone reported a vehicle crossing lane lines and almost driving off the roadway in Elk River. Police made contact with the driver and impairment was detected. Drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view and a vehicle search found narcotics and paraphernalia, according to the police report.
The incident was reported at 7:45 p.m. June 24.
• A 32-year-old Elk River man was arrested after police stopped a vehicle for stop sign violation and expired tabs. The registered owner also had a suspended driver’s license. The officer detected signs of impairment.
The stop was made near Main Street and Jackson Avenue in Elk River at 10:37 p.m. June 22.
