by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Two vehicles have been reported stolen in Elk River recently. One, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado regular cab pickup, was recovered by police in an Elk River parking lot.
The Silverado, which had Florida license plates, was stolen during the night of March 24 in the 500 block of Auburn Place in Elk River. It had been parked in a driveway, unlocked, with the keys inside. Concrete tools worth about $5,000 were in the bed of the truck.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the victim was a Blaine man who was staying at the home where the vehicle was stolen.
The theft was reported to police at 8:30 a.m. March 25. The Silverado was located by police at 10:08 a.m. that day in a parking lot at 847 Freeport Ave. in Elk River.
Detectives responded to the scene to process the vehicle for evidence. The owner was notified that it was located and could be released to him. However, no keys were located in the vehicle and the set left in the vehicle were the only keys. The victim was going to work on having the keys changed, possibly having the truck towed to a dealership, according to the police report.
In the other case, a 2015 blue Lexus 250 sedan was reported stolen from a garage in Elk River on March 26.
That theft happened between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., while no one was at the home in the 11300 block of 189th Avenue.
The suspect or suspects entered an unlocked garage door and then went into the house, where the person or persons gained access to the keys.
Nothing else appeared to have been taken from the home.
As of Thursday, March 31, the Lexus had not yet been located, Gacke said.
Search turns up pot, psychedelic mushrooms
A 42-year-old Ramsey woman was arrested after police stopped a vehicle for speed and expired registration and smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search led police to marijuana, paraphernalia and psychedelic mushrooms, according to the police report.
The stop had been made at Highway 10 and the Kelley Farm Road, at 8:16 a.m. March 23.
Man cited after a two-car crash
A 23-year-old St. Paul man was cited for driving after revocation and failure to obey a semaphore after a two-car crash at Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue in Elk River.
A police officer was in the area and witnessed the vehicle driven by the St. Paul man enter the intersection against the red light. The vehicle appeared to be skidding and hit another vehicle that was attempting to go north on Proctor.
The crash happened at 7:14 a.m. March 30.
Police arrest man on felony warrant
Police arrested an Elk River man, 41, after an officer observed a man matching the description of a person with an active felony Crow Wing County dangerous weapons warrant. The man was seen exiting a home near 171st Avenue and Twin Lakes Road in Elk River shortly after 2 a.m. March 30. He was picked up by a car near the home. Police conducted a traffic stop and the man was taken into custody without issues.
The man was taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Radio/CD player, keys stolen from truck
Items were reported stolen from a pickup truck on Third Street in Elk River.
Missing are an after-market radio/CD player valued at $300, the truck keys and a set of keys for a pay washer and dryer from a rental property.
The theft was reported March 29.
‘Prop’ $100 bills thrown onto road
A person flagged down an Elk River police officer near Twin Lakes Road and 181st Avenue to report a prank with “prop money.” He said a person in a vehicle threw several “prop” $100 bills onto the roadway.
“The male advised he was aware of the joke and picked them up and he destroyed them,” according to the police report.
He didn’t have a description of the person or vehicle.
The incident was reported at 7:50 p.m. March 27.
Woman loses $700 in suspected fraud
An Elk River woman reported receiving a Facebook message from a known friend, who asked her to set up a banking line of credit through “Cash App.” The victim lost $700 in opening an account and believed she was a victim of fraud.
The incident was reported to police March 26.
Police make DWI arrests in Elk River
• A 30-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for DWI after police were dispatched to a business in the 18100 block of Zane Street in Elk River for a possible domestic at 8:25 p.m. March 24. During an investigation, the man admitted to driving to the business and showed signs of impairment. Police determined that no domestic assault had occurred.
• Police stopped a 57-year-old Maple Grove man for a stop sign violation shortly before 10 p.m. March 27 at Jackson Avenue and Railroad Drive in Elk River. Gacke said the officer determined that the driver had been drinking and the driver stated that he was headed to a local bar to drink some more. The driver was ultimately arrested for DWI.
