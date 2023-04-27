by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A RV fire in Elk River was possibly caused by a lightning strike, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
Authorities were called to Sharp Storage Boat and RV South, 15585 Edison St., just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, where the RV was engulfed in flames. Members of the Elk River Police Department and the Elk River Fire Department responded and the fire was extinguished.
Nissan Rogue stolen from business
A black Nissan Rogue was reported stolen from Collins Brothers Towing in Elk River.
Police were called to the business at around 8 a.m. Monday, April 24, where an employee reported the vehicle theft and criminal damage to property.
Gacke said an unknown male was seen on surveillance video entering the secure gated area and removing the vehicle. The suspect cut the chain off the electric gate to get the vehicle out.
The vehicle is worth about $1,000.
Fleeing vehicle was a ‘fresh stolen’
An Elk River police officer observed a vehicle enter a closed construction zone at Dodge Avenue and Fifth Street and begin driving the wrong way against traffic shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle after it corrected itself in traffic. The vehicle failed to yield and fled north on Highway 169 at School Street. Police pursued the vehicle to the area of Highway 169 and 205th Avenue, where the pursuit was terminated.
Dispatch confirmed that the vehicle was a “fresh stolen” out of Brooklyn Park, according to the police report.
Gacke said the pursuit was discontinued due to safety concerns. The incident is under investigation, he said.
Two deer hit vehicle in Elk River mishap
Not one but two deer collided with a vehicle in Elk River recently.
A 26-year-old Zimmerman woman was driving north on Elk Lake Road in the 20500 block when the two deer jumped into the roadway, attempting to cross to the other side. One deer hit the front of the vehicle, causing moderate disabling damage. The second deer ran into the side of the vehicle, causing minor body damage to the rear passenger side. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to the police report.
The collision was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday, April 24.
Two males cited after racing at 90 mph
Two people were cited for careless driving and speed after police stopped them for racing and reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph near 181st Avenue and Trott Brook Parkway in Elk River.
The incident was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 24.
Cited were a 21-year-old St. Francis man and a 17-year-old East Bethel boy, according to Gacke.
Ring camera catches possible attempt at home break-in
A person reported shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20, that a doorbell camera activated and caught a party who appeared to be attempting to force entry into a residence in the 14900 block of 202nd Avenue.
The address is outside the Elk River city limits; a Sherburne County sheriff’s deputy responded and found signs of possible attempted forced entry and an open garage door. An Elk River police officer responded and assisted in clearing the residence. The residence was found clear and it did not appear that anything was taken, according to the Elk River police report. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office investigated further.
Driver flees after police attempt stop
A driver fled from police after being stopped for a hands-free texting violation. The driver had started to pull over on southbound Highway 169 near Main Street, when the driver changed direction and turned north on Highway 169. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Fifth Street.
Gacke said the pursuit was ended due to safety concerns. The incident is under investigation to determine the identity of the fleeing driver.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday, April 21.
Unoccupied pontoon floats down river
Police were called to downtown Elk River at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, to look for an unoccupied pontoon that was floating on the Mississippi River.
Police located the boat at the Highway 101 bridge and confirmed that it was unoccupied. Police also located the people who had been in the boat; they were safe. Meanwhile, the boat floated into Wright County.
The owner of the boat, a 58-year-old Champlin man, told police that he was working on a plan to intercept the pontoon. Wright County was advised.
Woman cited after two-vehicle crash
A 33-year-old St. Michael woman was cited for failure to drive with due care after a two-vehicle crash in Elk River.
The crash happened at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue.
A vehicle traveling east on Highway 10 began to slow for the yellow stop light; a vehicle directly behind did not slow down and attempted to slam on the brakes at the last minute, but was unable to stop and crashed into the rear of the first vehicle. No one was injured.
Pallet forks stolen from building site
A set of black pallet forks worth about $750 have been reported stolen from a construction site in Elk River.
The construction site is located at 10688 171st Ave.
The theft was reported on Friday, April 21, by an employee of the construction company.
Recent DWI arrests
• A 35-year-old Rogers man was arrested for DWI after an Elk River police officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and lane violations. The stop happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23, at Highway 10 and Fourth Street in Elk River.
• Police arrested a 67-year-old Zimmerman man for DWI after an Elk River officer on patrol at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, observed a vehicle stationary on Main Street and Highway 169, signaling a northbound turn while not in the turn lane. The officer approached the vehicle and observed signs of impairment in the driver. After standardized field sobriety testing, the man was arrested.
