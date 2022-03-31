A woman was punched, then a fistfight broke out following a road rage incident.
Elk River Police were called to Speedway, 200 Main St., at 7:18 p.m. March 18, where officers learned that a 26-year-old Maple Grove man had punched a woman in the face during an argument that was precipitated by a road rage incident, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke. The victim’s husband, a 51-year-old Zimmerman man, then became involved in a struggle with the Maple Grove man. When police arrived, officers observed the two men actively fighting in the parking lot.
The Maple Grove man was taken into custody for assault.
The woman he had hit — a 52-year-old from Zimmerman — had a laceration above her eye and was transported to the hospital in Princeton.
Driver hits vehicle stopped for pedestrian
A 20-year-old Princeton woman was cited for failure to drive with due care after striking a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Havelock woman.
The crash was reported at 3:08 p.m. March 20 at Main Street and Evans Avenue in Elk River. One driver had slowed down and then stopped for a pedestrian with dogs at the crosswalk when her vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by the Princeton woman.
Catalytic converters stolen from RVs
Catalytic converters have been reported stolen from two RVs in the 800 of Fawn Road in Elk River.
The thefts happened sometime over the winter. The victims reported them to police on March 17.
Woman arrested for shoplifting at Walmart
Police cited a 39-year-old woman for shoplifting after she allegedly concealed merchandise while walking through Walmart in Elk River, then failed to pay for several additional items at the registers. Loss prevention personnel approached the woman after she left the store and escorted her back inside.
The theft was reported to police at 11:39 a.m. March 18.
Officers spoke with the woman at the store and she admitted to the theft. She was cited and released.
Motorized scooter stolen, then found
A motorized scooter was stolen from the underground parking garage at Coachman Ridge Apartments, 17250 Twin Lakes Road, Elk River.
The theft was reported March 18. The scooter was located later that day in a room in the underground parking garage. It had been tampered with.
Woman leaves Menards with hat
Police were dispatched to Menards in Elk River on a theft report. The store’s loss prevention reported that a male and female entered the store together, selected merchandise and then attempted to pay for it with two separate checks, both of which were declined. The male then attempted to pay with a credit card, which was also declined. The two left the store without paying for any merchandise, but the female was wearing a baseball cap from the store that she had not paid for.
Police were called at 8:02 p.m. March 20.
Officer detects smell of pot; two cited
A 16-year-old Anoka boy was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and an 18-year-old Elk River man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana after an Elk River officer on patrol smelled the odor of burned marijuana coming from an occupied vehicle at Walmart.
“Upon talking with the occupants, they admitted that they had just smoked a blunt. Upon searching the vehicle, I located a small amount of a green leafy substance and drug paraphernalia,” according to the police report.
The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. March 20.
Woman arrested for DWI
Police arrested a 31-year-old Champlin woman for DWI after witnesses saw her vehicle hit a sign, continue on and eventually turn into a parking lot of a church on School Street in Elk River at around 6 p.m. March 19.
Police made contact with the driver, who showed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while impaired.
