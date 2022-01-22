by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A woman whose live-in boyfriend allegedly took her phone and prevented her from calling 911 used Siri to contact authorities to report that she was assaulted by him.
The victim told Elk River Police that she used Siri to call 911 when her boyfriend was still holding her cell phone in his hand. The call came in at 5:58 p.m. Jan. 16.
“The victim in this incident displayed incredible resourcefulness by utilizing Siri to call 911 and request assistance,” Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said.
Siri is artificial intelligence software that responds to spoken questions or commands.
The boyfriend, a 30-year-old Elk River man, was arrested and transported to jail.
Chicken coop heating lamp suspected in fire
A motorist on Highway 169 in Elk River reported a possible shed fire in the area at 12:51 p.m. Jan. 17.
Police responded to the 11600 block of 219th Avenue and located a chicken coop on fire. A person was outside and on the phone with the homeowner, who was not home. The Elk River Fire Department responded and put out the fire.
The homeowner told authorities that there had been a heat lamp in the coop, which she assumes started the fire, according to the police report.
Police recover a stolen rental car
The Rogers Police Department requested the assistance of the Elk River Police Department at 9:23 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 10600 block of 171st Lane in Elk River while a search warrant was executed to recover a stolen rental car.
An officer stood by while detectives made contact with a person and recovered the vehicle without incident.
Scam: Send money, or face arrest
An Elk River woman reported being a victim of fraud.
She told police that a person claiming to be with Andover Police contacted her on Jan. 12 and told her that she had a warrant for her arrest and she needed to send them money or be taken into custody. She purchased $3,961.85 in GreenDot cash cards, and provided the numbers to the unknown suspect before realizing later that it was fraudulent.
She reported the fraud to police on Jan. 12. Gacke said police are investigating the matter.
Used water heaters, scrap metal stolen
Used water heaters, an air conditioning unit and scrap metal worth more than $4,000 were stolen from Elk River Heating and Air Conditioning, located at 11110 Industrial Circle in Elk River.
Gacke said security camera footage captured the theft and police are investigating.
The theft was reported on Jan. 12.
Catalytic converters taken from 2 vehicles
Two catalytic converters have been reported stolen in two separate incidents in Elk River recently.
In one case, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at the Youth Athletic Complex, located at 9950 165th Ave.
The theft was reported to police just after 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
In the other case, someone cut off and took approximately 12 feet of a vehicle’s exhaust system, including the catalytic converter and sensors, while the vehicle was parked in the 18600 block of Gary Street. Total loss was approximately $2,600. That theft was reported to police at 7:29 a.m. Jan. 18.
As he drove, smoke began billowing
A vehicle fire was reported at 10:22 p.m. Jan. 12, near Bela Salon, 19320 Highway 169, Elk River.
The vehicle’s owner, an 18-year-old Elk River man, said he was driving when smoke started billowing out from under the hood.
Officers used a fire extinguisher to eliminate flames under the hood. The Elk River Fire Department responded and sprayed the engine with water so the fire would not reignite.
No one was injured. The vehicle was towed to a repair shop.
Check for $32 is altered to $620
A check was altered to defraud an Elk River woman of $620.
The woman told police that she had mailed a check for $32.31 to WH Security. Someone altered the amount to $620 and changed the name on the check to another name.
The fraud was reported to police on Jan. 18.
Snow tuber hits tree, takes ride to hospital
A 59-year-old Elk River woman was tubing down a hill at a park in the 19200 block of Highland Road in Elk River when she hit a tree, causing her pain on her left side. Police assisted in carrying the patient to an ambulance for transport to the hospital, according to the police report.
The incident was reported to police at 11:14 a.m. Jan. 18.
E-cigarette leads to consequences
Two Elk River boys, ages 14 and 17, were cited after one allegedly passed an e-cigarette to the other at Elk River High School.
The incident was reported to police Jan. 12.
