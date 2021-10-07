by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Rear window shatters as vehicle travels on 10
A 56-year-old Otsego woman reported that she was traveling west on Highway 10 in the 16400 block in Elk River when her rear window shattered. She believed it was shot out by someone hunting in the area.
She reported the incident to police at 6:03 p.m. Oct. 5.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said officers did not find any evidence of a projectile in the vehicle and did not locate anyone hunting in the area. Officers also spoke with the landowner, who said that there shouldn’t be anyone hunting on his land.
Police took photos of the damage to the vehicle.
Woman accused of smashing glass over man’s shoulder, head
A woman who allegedly smashed a pint glass over a man’s right shoulder and head area, causing a large laceration, during a bar fight has been arrested for assault.
Gacke said the 34-year-old Elk River woman was arrested at McCoy’s Irish Pub, 651 Main St., Elk River, following the incident.
Police had been called to the business at around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 2 on a report of a fight.
Fraudulent prescriptions lead to arrest
A 19-year-old Lake Elmo man who allegedly tried to pass fraudulent prescriptions through Kemper Drug’s electronic system has been arrested.
Gacke said the man was charged with fifth-degree controlled substance, procure/possess/control by fraud or deceit. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, according to Gacke.
Police had been contacted at 2:13 p.m. Oct. 2, when a Kemper Drug employee reported the matter. The prescribing doctor had been contacted and stated that the prescriptions were fraudulent. When the suspect came into the store at 323 Jackson Ave. in Elk River to pick up the prescription, he was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Pursuit ends in a driveway in Otsego
A 35-year-old Elk River man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a pursuit that ended at a home in Otsego.
Police had initially tried to stop the vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. Oct. 2 near 171st Avenue and Highway 10 in Elk River for having an expired registration and loud exhaust. The driver did not stop, exited the highway and made multiple turns before stopping in the driveway of a home in the 9100 block of Parrish Avenue in Otsego. The man stated that he knew a person at the home, but could not provide a name, according to the police report.
“Contact (was) made with mentioned homeowner, who did not believe she knew arrested party and was not expecting company,” according to the police report.
The man was transported to jail. He also had a felony warrant in Sherburne County.
Caller reports driver pointed a handgun
Authorities detained a man following a report of a road rage incident allegedly involving a gun.
Police were called to the area of Highway 169 and School Street at 9 p.m. Sept. 30 to assist the Minnesota State Patrol. A caller had reported to the State Patrol that they had been involved in a road rage incident and that the driver of another vehicle had pointed a handgun at them. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a high risk traffic stop.
Gacke said a 38-year-old Big Lake man was detained following the high risk stop. The State Patrol then took over the investigation, he said.
Flip-flop causes crash in drive-thru
A 31-year-old Elk River woman in the drive-thru at Caribou Coffee hit the vehicle ahead of her when her flip-flop got stuck under the accelerator and caused her vehicle to lurch forward. There was minor damage to both vehicles. No one was cited. The driver of the vehicle that was hit complained of neck pain, and an ambulance was summoned, according to the police report.
The mishap was reported at 7:01 Oct. 6 at the Caribou located at 18157 Carson Court in Elk River.
Man who wouldn’t wake up is arrested
Police arrested a 22-year-old Rogers man after being called to a business on a report of a male passed out in a vehicle. The man reportedly would not wake up, despite someone knocking on the window multiple times.
Police were called to the 18100 block of Zane Street in Elk River at 6:16 p.m. Oct. 3 and made contact with the man, who was alone in the vehicle. “Arrested party showed signs of controlled substance use (and) admitted to recent use,” according to the police report.
A search of the man yielded 40 prescriptions pills that he was not prescribed and methamphetamine. More substances were located in vehicle, according to the police report.
Vehicle fire reported on Highway 10
Elk River Police and Fire departments were called to the 13300 block of Highway 10 in Elk River at 6:27 a.m. Oct. 1 for a vehicle on fire.
The Minnesota State Patrol was also on the scene and was the lead investigating agency.
The vehicle was towed.
Gas line hit
Contractors hit a gas line in the 18800 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River on Oct. 5. It was reported at 12:29 p.m. The Elk River Police Departmemt. Elk River Fire Department and CenterPoint Energy responded.
Man sleeping in vehicle is arrested
Police arrested a 41-year-old Cambridge man after officers were dispatched to the 10700 block of 165th Avenue in Elk River at 7:09 a.m. Sept. 29 on a report of a person sleeping inside a vehicle.
A search was done of the vehicle after police observed drug paraphernalia and additional controlled substances were located, according to the police report.
Driver crashes into concrete bollards
A 22-year-old Ramsey man was arrested for DWI after officers responded to the 18100 block of Zane Street in Elk River for a report of a vehicle which struck the concrete bollards outside a business. When the officer arrived, he found the vehicle crashed into the bollards. The call had come in at 9:48 p.m. Sept. 30.
Job advertisement was a scam
A 24-year-old Elk River woman was the victim of a false job advertisement scam.
She used a job website and applied for a job. A person was in contact with her via the internet and brought her through an interview process. She was told she was hired and filled out personal information for the job before learning that it was a scam.
Police were alerted Oct. 5.
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting son
A 40-year-old Elk River man was arrested for domestic assault after allegedly assaulting his 15-year-old son. Elk River Police were alerted at 9:13 p.m. Oct. 5.
Business alarm set off by painting crew
Police responded to a business intrusion alarm at Welter Construction, 16860 Highway 10 in Elk River, at 7:14 a.m. Oct. 1 and found two people inside the building and one in a nearby vehicle. They told police they had been contracted to do painting inside the building. Police spoke to the business owner by phone, who confirmed that fact. The painters had improperly entered an alarm code.
Police arrest impaired drivers
Police had contact with the following allegedly impaired drivers in Elk River recently.
• A 22-year-old Vadnais Heights woman was arrested after police observed the vehicle she was driving traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 near Spike’s Feed in Elk River. She was stopped at around 3 a.m. Oct. 3.
• A 56-year-old Zimmerman man was arrested after police observed a vehicle in the 19900 block of Elk Lake Road in Elk River crossing the fog and center lines multiple times and attempting to make a right turn in a passing lane where there was no turn. The vehicle was stopped around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
• A 42-year-old Oakdale man was arrested for DWI after police stopped the vehicle he was driving for crossing the center line and failing to signal a lane change near Elk Lake Road and Proctor Road in Elk River. The stop was made shortly before 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
• Police arrested a 57-year-old Ramsey woman for DWI after an officer responded to the area of Highway 169 and Jackson Street in Elk River for a traffic complaint. A short time later the officer located the vehicle and stopped it for lane violations. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Oct. 2.
• A 50-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police observed a vehicle cross the center and fog lines near Elk Lake Road and Meadowvale Road in Elk River. The incident happened at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 2.
• A 22-year-old Elk River man was arrested for driving while impaired after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked and running in the 13100 block of Elgin Drive in Elk River. Police located the vehicle with the suspect passed out in the driver’s seat. “Driver was eventually woken up by tugging on his shoulder and began to talk about cars,” according to the police report. A vehicle search was conducted and several empty cartridges of THC wax were located. One cartridge that had a small amount of suspected THC wax was to be sent to a lab to be tested and weighed, according to the police report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.