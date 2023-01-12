by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Elk River police officers assisted the Ramsey Police Department with the pursuit of a domestic assault suspect at around 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
An Elk River officer successfully deployed a tire-deflation device called Stop Stick and the pursuit came to an end on Twin Lakes Road near Trott Brook Parkway in Elk River.
A male was taken into custody without incident.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the suspect is a 40-year-old Ramsey man.
Catalytic converter stolen during night
A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle the night of Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The theft happened in the 18600 block of Gary Street in Elk River while the vehicle was parked on the street.
“Due to the ground clearance of the vehicle, the suspect(s) would have had to use a jack to lift the vehicle,” according to the police report.
Woman arrested for giving false name
A 50-year-old Coon Rapids woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for providing a false name to police officers after police stopped her vehicle. An officer had observed her not wearing a seat belt and failing to signal.
The stop was made just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the 18200 block of Zane Street in Elk River.
Purse stolen from vehicle on Main
A woman reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the 700 block of Main Street in Elk River.
The theft happened the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Woman, 70, accused of stealing a jacket
Police cited an Elk River woman, 70, for shoplifting after she allegedly stole a jacket from Walmart, 18185 Zane St., Elk River.
The theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Man, homeless, arrested for assault
Police arrested a 27-year-old man for assault after being called to a business in the 500 block of Dodge Avenue in Elk River on a report that the man was allegedly threatening people before leaving on foot.
The man, who was homeless, was located a short distance away and arrested.
The call had come in at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Runaway found at Cabela’s in Rogers
A girl who was just returned home in Elk River after being a runaway left again, and was found by police.
The girl’s father had reported to police at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, that she appeared to have left again.
Gacke said the girl was located by Elk River Police Department detectives with the assistance of Rogers Police Department at Cabela’s in Rogers. She was cited as a juvenile runaway and placed at the Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center, he said.
Suspected marijuana found during search
Police cited a 17-year-old Otsego girl after marijuana paraphernalia and a green leafy susbstance suspected to be marijuana were found in the vehicle she was driving.
Police had pulled it over at around 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, near Highway 10 and Main Street in Elk River because it had no license plate lights.
An odor of marijuana was detected, and the vehicle was searched.
