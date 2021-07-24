by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Officers were called to the 200 block of Eighth Street in Elk River at 7:24 p.m. July 16 on a report of an overdose. When they arrived, the 22-year-old man was alert. As officers spoke with the man, he began to lose consciousness and an officer administered one dose of Narcan, according to the police report.
Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids and is commonly used to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdose, according to Wikipedia.
The man was taken to the hospital.
Motorist reports man pulled a gun during road rage incident
A man reportedly pulled a gun on a woman during a road rage incident in Elk River.
The 32-year-old woman told police that the incident happened after she accidentally cut someone off due to the road construction at Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue. The other party then slammed on his brakes, yelled at her, and pulled a gun on her, according to the woman’s report. The suspect was last seen northbound. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to handle the call; Elk River officers assisted with checking the area for the suspect vehicle.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the motorist who allegedly produced a firearm was not located by law enforcement and remains unidentified.
The incident was reported to police shortly after 5 p.m. July 16.
Dog bites boy, then responding officer
An Elk River Police Department community service officer following up on a dog bite call was bitten by the same dog July 16.
Gacke said in the initial call, a 9-year-old Elk River boy was bitten on the thigh by the dog, which is owned by the boy’s neighbor. A minor injury was reported.
The incident happened in the 13000 block of 192 1/2 Court.
Glock handgun is stolen from vehicle
A Glock handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle while it was at Menards, 19521 Evans St., in Elk River. The victim, a 51-year-old Becker man, also reported that prescription medication was taken from his vehicle.
The theft was reported at 2:05 p.m. July 15. Gacke said the matter is still under investigation.
Trailer and engine reported stolen
A trailer and engine were stolen from Ironman Motors in Elk River.
The theft was reported July 19 and occurred over the weekend.
The business is located at 9945 Highway 10.
Boy with Airsoft gun prompts police call
A caller reported a suspicious person walking near Twin Lakes Road and 172nd Avenue in Elk River, carrying what was believed to be an Airsoft gun.
Officers located a 16-year-old Elk River boy matching the description on a sidewalk between an apartment complex and the Northstar Commuter Rail parking lot at around 11:30 a.m. July 19.
The boy told police he was playing with the Airsoft gun and didn’t have any ill intentions.
“He was talked to about the dangers and was apologetic,” according to the police report. The boy’s mother said she was going to throw away the Airsoft gun.
Kayak found drifted ashore in Elk River
A kayak that had been reported missing July 5 in Elk River is believed to have been found.
A 38-year-old Elk River woman contacted police July 18 to report that she found a kayak that drifted ashore in the 12900 block of Orono Road. Police contacted the owner, who was going to identify the kayak.
Police respond to fight, underage party
Officers were dispatched to a fight and underage party in the 20500 block of Elk Lake Road in Elk River at 12:21 a.m. July 18.
Three people had been assaulted by three unidentified males who left prior to officers’ arrival.
Officers found five underage individuals consuming alcohol.
Citations were issued to underaged individuals for underage consumption and social host citations were issued to the renters at the residence. The assault is under investigation.
Two arrested after theft in progress
A 27-year-old Anoka woman and a 32-year-old Coon Rapids man were arrested and transported to jail after police responded to a theft in progress at 8:49 p.m. July 17 in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue in Elk River.
The two suspects were located at the business, with the male found hiding in a van.
Stolen property was recovered, photographed, and returned to the business.
Controlled substances were also located.
Otsego man arrested on felony warrants
A 38-year-old Otsego man was arrested after a police officer observed him standing outside the Speedway gas station at 200 Main St. in Elk River around 8:30 p.m. July 17. The officer recognized the man and knew him to have active felony warrants.
The warrants were confirmed and the man was arrested without incident and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
She ran a red light ‘to prevent her cargo from shifting’
A woman who ran a red light told police “she had many items in the vehicle and did not want to stop to prevent her cargo from shifting while in transit,” according to the police report.
The red light infraction happened shortly before 10 p.m. July 16 at Highway 10 and Main Street in Elk River.
The 45-year-old Anoka woman was cited for a red semaphore violation.
Suspect wheels two TVs out of Walmart
Someone reportedly loaded two TVs worth $956 into a cart and pushed them out of Walmart, 18185 Zane St., in Elk River.
The theft was reported July 16. Gacke said the matter is under investigation.
Battery, car keys, vehicle title stolen
Police are investigating a report of theft and motor vehicle tampering at Affordable 4 All Auto Sales, located at 17441 Highway 10 in Elk River.
Vehicles were reported to have been broken into by an unknown suspect or suspects at around 3:20 to 4 a.m. July 16. Two vehicles were damaged. A battery, car keys and a vehicle title were stolen.
Man has marijuana in vehicle
A 21-year-old Zimmerman man was cited after being pulled over for suspicious driving behavior, suspended object, and speeding.
The driver admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle also turned up marijuana paraphernalia.
The traffic stop was made at 2:31 a.m. July 13 at Highway 169 and Fifth Street in Elk River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.