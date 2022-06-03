Call came into Caribou Coffee; no bomb was found
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A juvenile male suspect has been identified following a report of a bomb threat at an Elk River business.
Officers from the Elk River Police Department responded to Caribou Coffee, located at 18157 Carson Court, at 2:49 p.m. Friday, May 27, after a Caribou employee reported receiving a call from a male who stated that there was a bomb in the building, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
Officers and members of the Elk River Fire Department set up a perimeter to restrict access to the area and began efforts to evacuate affected businesses, he said.
The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad arrived to assist, along with a Metro Transit Police bomb detection K-9.
“Officers conducted a sweep of the exterior and interior of the building with use of the K-9 and an Elk River Police Department SWAT robot, finding nothing and declaring the building safe,” Gacke said. He said Elk River Police Department detectives began an investigation into the incident, and within hours detectives, with the assistance of the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, identified a juvenile male suspect.
The investigation into the incident continues and charges will be pursued, Gacke said.
Moped stolen; mirrors, taillights, seats taken from Ford
A blue 2006 Shanghai 250 gas-powered moped was reported stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 265 Carson St., Elk River. The moped has 250 on both sides an a gold pin stripe design on the front.
The theft was reported to police at 4:17 p.m. May 31.
At 7:30 a.m. that same day, a theft from motor vehicle incident was reported at the same location.
Both the driver’s and passenger side mirrors, both taillights and both driver’s side and passenger side front seats were stolen from a gray 2022 Ford F-150 belonging to Enterprise. There was also damage to the lower part of the driver’s side door and to additional areas of the vehicle.
Large American flag stolen from dealership
Cornerstone Kia in Elk River reported the theft of a large American flag from the dealership’s flagpole at 17094 Vance St.
The theft happened the night of May 27.
The flag measures 25 by 35 feet in size and will cost the dealership an estimated $825 to replace, including labor.
The theft was reported to police at 6:58 a.m. May 28.
Man, 44, accused of attacking male
Police arrested a 44-year-old Elk River man for domestic assault after responding to a report of a boyfriend allegedly attacking a woman’s father shortly before 11 p.m. May 31. The boyfriend was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River. The Elk River Ambulance responded and evaluated the other man’s injuries.
Latest DWI arrests
• A 39-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for DWI after police stopped her vehicle for a stop sign violation at Tipton Avenue and Upland Avenue in Elk River. The stop was made at 2:41 a.m. May 28.
• A 35-year-old Zimmerman man was arrested after police received a call at 11:12 p.m. May 31 for a welfare check of a motorist who appeared to leave the road in the 19000 block of Tyler Street and was found by a passing motorist, slumped over the steering wheel. An officer was able to wake the male drive easily; he was arrested for DWI.
