by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Motorists have been involved in several one-vehicle crashes in Elk River recently, including one case where a man hit a power pole, knocking out power in the area.
Here’s a rundown of that case and the others.
•The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a 28-year-old Elk River man for DWI after a one-vehicle crash near Highway 10 and Gary Street. The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 10 and went off the road, hitting a power pole and causing lines to go down shortly after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, according to the police report. The driver was advised to stay inside the vehicle until Elk River Municipal Utilities shut the power off. Power was out to the area.
• Police were called to a crash at Twin Lakes Road and 193rd Avenue just before midnight Saturday, Aug. 27. A 1995 Pontiac Bonneville had reportedly gone through a stop sign, hit a trailer and was smoking.
Officers found that the car had been driven into a ditch, but did not hit anything. The smoke was due to the airbags being deployed, according to the police report. The driver, a 70-year-old St. Paul man, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said a request for a driver evaluation was made to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
• A 36-year-old Anoka man was transported to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in the 19500 block of Evans Street. The driver had a possible head injury and several abrasions on his limbs, according to the police report. The crash was reported at 5:06 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
• A 27-year-old Ramsey woman was transported to a medical facility by ambulance after a rollover accident in the median in the 17300 block of Highway 10. The vehicle was on its side and a road worker was assisting her when police arrived. The crash was reported at 5:41 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Man arrested for felony marijuana wax
A suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a park at 11:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 — after hours — was observed by an officer and led to an arrest.
The vehicle was at Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lions Park Dr., Elk River. The officer detected the odor of fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana wax, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.
An 18-year-old Elk River man was arrested for felony marijuana wax and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Firefighters rescue woman trapped in apartment elevator
Police were called to Evans Park Apartments, 300 Evans Ave., Elk River, after an 81-year-old woman reported that the elevator was stuck and she was in it.
The Elk River Fire Department was able to get the elevator working and the woman out of it.
Utility trailer broken into; tools stolen
Tools were taken from a utility trailer at River City Erectors Inc. located at 18940 York St. in Elk River.
The trailer was parked on the west side of the business and had been broken into.
The theft was reported to police on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Man arrested on warrant after crash
Police arrested a 42-year-old Minneapolis man on a warrant out of Hennepin County following a traffic crash in Elk River.
Police were called to 19216 Freeport St. at 12:57 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, after a woman reported that she was involved in an accident in the parking lot. The driver of the other vehicle had walked into the business. Police made contact with that driver, who was found to have the warrant for his arrest. Gacke said he also was cited for driving after revocation and driving after suspension.
Suspicious man violating DANCO
A man who aroused suspicion at Orono Park in Elk River was arrested for allegedly violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) and for drug possession.
Police were called at 5:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, to the park at 18599 Gary St. on a report of a suspicious person picking rocks.
Police made contact with the man, who had his wife and daughter with him in the vehicle. The DANCO was confirmed and the man was arrested. A metal container of white powder was found in the man’s pocket, according to the police report.
K-9 ‘indicated’ on vehicle during sniff
Elk River’s police K-9, Duke, was requested by the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office to do a vehicle “sniff” in Zimmerman on Friday, Aug. 26.
Duke “indicated” on the vehicle during a sniff of the outside; several different items of drug paraphernalia and narcotics were located during a vehicle search. One passenger was also arrested for a warrant, according to the police report.
Man injured after vehicle rolls back
An 81-year-old Elk River man was injured after his vehicle rolled backwards, dragging him on the pavement.
Police were called to the 11500 block of 193rd Avenue at 9:21 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The man told police he had entered the parking lot of a business to check the parking brake on his vehicle. While standing outside the vehicle and inside the driver’s side door jamb, he pulled the lever to disengage the parking brake and the vehicle began rolling backwards. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Maple Grove.
Man arrested for DWI after stop
A 30-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police stopped a vehicle for expired registration and observed signs of impairment in the driver.
The stop was made at 1:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at 5th Street and Dodge Avenue in Elk River.
Suspicious person call leads to citation
Police cited a 55-year-old Elk River woman for theft after being dispatched to the 800 block of Fawn Road for a report of a suspicious person on the property. Police found the woman near wire spools on the northwest corner of Elk Hills Drive and Dodge Street. She admitted to taking items. Police were unable to determine where the items came from.
Possible electrical fire reported
A possible electrical fire was reported at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the 19500 block of Vernon Street in Elk River, where a women reported a burning smell coming from the washer and dryer.
The Elk River Fire Department responded and determined that a mouse may have gotten into a vent, according to the police report.
