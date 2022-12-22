by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
One snowmobile on fire, then two more
Three snowmobiles caught fire in a mishap Friday, Dec. 16, in Elk River.
Authorities were called to the 20600 block of Concord Street at 6:23 p.m. An Elk River man, 56, said he fueled one of his snowmobiles and when he went to start it, it caught fire. Two additional snowmobiles which were parked nearby also caught fire.
The Elk River Fire Department responded and put out the fire.
Batteries, chargers, copper pipe taken in Cargill burglary
A burglary has been reported at the Cargill Animal Nutrition Center, 10383 165th Ave., in Elk River.
The field superintendent on a construction project contacted police Tuesday, Dec. 20, to report that an unknown suspect entered the job site, was inside the building for a few hours and took batteries, chargers and other equipment as well as welding feed and a large amount of 20-foot-long large diameter copper pipe.
The suspect used a wheelbarrow from the job site through the snow in the farm field to get to 165th Avenue, according to the police report.
Lawn mowers, TV, gun safe scatter
An Elk River man, 38, was towing a trailer full of items — including three lawn mowers, a TV and a gun safe — when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch near 205th Avenue and Quincy Street in Elk River.
Police were called shortly before midnight Sunday, Dec. 18, and in responding to the scene observed the items from the trailer along side the road and in the ditch leading up to the crash location, according to the police report.
A tow truck was called to remove the truck from the ditch. Police asked the driver to collect the items along the roadway before he left the scene.
Gas is detected in furnace room after CO alarm triggered
Authorities responded to a home in the 20500 block of Victoria Drive in Elk River around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, for a carbon monoxide alarm.
Everyone was out of the home and no illness was reported.
The Elk River Fire Department also responded and a presence of gas was found in the basement furnace room, according to the police report. Center Point Energy was contacted. The family went to another home for the evening.
Road rage leads to bumper damage
Two vehicles hit each other during a road rage incident in Elk River.
The drivers were a 41-year-old Zimmerman man and a 37-year-old Big Lake man, Gacke said. Both called to report the incident shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
It happened on westbound Highway 10 near 167th Avenue. The vehicles had minor bumper damage.
“Both drivers were spoken to about aggressive driving and reckless driving and the danger both presented to themselves and other motorists,” according to the police report.
Woman taken to hospital after crash
A 28-year-old St. Francis woman was injured in a crash on Thursday, Dec. 15.
She was traveling north on Twin Lakes Road at 209th Avenue in Elk River when she lost control of her vehicle due to the road conditions and went into the west ditch, hitting a sign.
She hit her head on the steering wheel, was evaluated by Elk River Ambulance and transported to the hospital by her husband. The vehicle sustained severe front-end damage and was towed.
The crash was reported at 2:13 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Man faces a DWI after vehicle hits tree
Police arrested an Elk River man for DWI after responding to a report of a vehicle which had crashed into a tree and the airbags were deployed.
The call came in at 8:13 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, near 171st Lane and Twin Lakes Road.
Police made contact with the vehicle’s owner at his home a short distance away from the crash site. He was showing signs of impairment, refused all standardized field sobriety testing and was placed under arrest.
Vehicle slid on icy road, rolled over
Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver, a 21-year-old Elk River man, had left the scene before police arrived.
The vehicle had been traveling west on 205th Avenue when it slid on the icy road, went into the south ditch and rolled. The driver’s parents contacted dispatch about the crash and said the driver’s phone was dead so he could not call police. The driver was not injured.
NBA collector cards taken from Walmart
Police cited a 34-year-old Elk River man for shoplifting NBA collector cards.
The theft happened at Walmart, 18185 Zane St., Elk River, and was reported Friday, Dec. 16.
Multiple package thefts reported
A 21-year-old Elk River woman called police on Thursday, Dec. 15, to report the theft of packages.
Over the last three weeks four Amazon packages containing at least $500 to $600 worth of items have been stolen from the lobby of a building in the 1100 block of Lions Park Drive in Elk River.
Marijuana citation after traffic stop
A 23-year-old Elk River man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle after police stopped him because his vehicle had a headlight out. The officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a vehicle search was conducted.
The stop was made around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, near School Street and Freeport Avenue.
