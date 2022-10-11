by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A man who did a social media challenge ended up needing to be evaluated by ambulance personnel.
Police were called to the medical emergency in a vehicle at Highway 10 and 165th Avenue in Elk River at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. A 23-year-old Zimmerman man told police that he did the “One Chip Challenge” and was having difficulty breathing.
The Elk River Ambulance responded and the man was checked, but not transported.
The “One Chip Challenge” by Paqui involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest known peppers, according to a report on the Today show website. The chip is laced with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, comes individually wrapped in a coffin-shaped box and turns participants’ tongues blue, according to the Today report.
The Paqui website lists the “One Chip Challenge” rules: “Eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything. Post your reaction on social media with #onechipchallenge and mention @paquichips.”
A detailed warning to potential consumers is posted on the company’s website.
Coyote leaves dent after hitting vehicle
A coyote ran into a vehicle in Elk River, causing a “noticeable dent” in the driver’s side door, according to the police report. The coyote died.
Police were called to the mishap at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. A vehicle was northbound on Elk Lake Road, just south of 194th Lane, when the coyote came across the road and struck the vehicle.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the driver was a 43-year-old Elk River woman.
Police pace teen driver at 90 mph
Police cited a 16-year-old Zimmerman boy for speeding after a police officer paced his vehicle going 90 mph in Elk River.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in the 20900 block of Twin Lakes Road. The teen was driving north on Twin Lakes Road when an officer clocked him at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The “vehicle then accelerated and (the) squad paced the vehicle at 90 mph,” according to the police report.
The boy was cited and his parents were notified.
Teen has negative THC e-cig reaction
A 15-year-old Elk River boy was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after having a negative reaction following his use of a THC e-cigarette.
The student had contacted the health services office at Elk River High School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to report the reaction. His parent asked that he be transported to the hospital, according to the police report.
Littering man was actually collecting scrap metal
A man thought to be littering at Hillside Park in Elk River was actually doing the opposite.
Police were called to the park at 10801 181st Ave. at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, to check into a report of a male on the trails. The male had a two-wheeled dolly and a 55-gallon drum and was thought to be depositing car parts along the trail near where car parts and other junk have been deposited for years, according to the police report.
A police officer walked the trail and eventually located a 30-year-old St. Michael man. The man said he was picking up scrap metal, not depositing it. That account was confirmed by mountain bikers at the park. The officer checked with Elk River Parks and Recreation, which was fine with the man removing the items.
Two teens cited after pot-smoking report
Police cited two teens after being called to a report of juveniles smoking marijuana in front of an apartment building in the 1100 block of School Street in Elk River.
A 17-year-old Otsego boy was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle a 16-year-old Elk River girl was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, Gacke said.
Man arrested after strangulation incident
A 39-year-old Elk River man was arrested for domestic assault after allegedly strangling a woman in Elk River. The victim had reported the incident at 12:28 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Man arrested on warrant from Oregon
Police arrested a 38-year-old Elk River man on a warrant out of Oregon. He was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Fifth Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
Thief takes Amazon package from porch
A package was reported stolen from a front porch in Elk River.
The victim reported the theft at 11:16 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. She said the package was delivered from Amazon, but she forgot about it and left it sitting on the front porch in the 500 block of Seventh Street. It was stolen sometime during the night. The package contained a plaid shirt/jacket worth $30. The woman was reimbursed for her loss.
DWI arrests
• Police arrested a 47-year-old Elk River woman for DWI after responding to a report of a woman down near a vehicle in the 18900 block of Cleveland Street. The call came in at 11:29 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance due to injuries she had sustained while trying to change a tire.
• Police arrested a 29-year-old Anoka man for DWI after he was driving recklessly through a parking lot in the 21500 block of Highway 169 in Elk River before fleeing on foot. Police arrived, the man was located, he showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to the police report.
