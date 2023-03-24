by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A police officer stopped a vehicle after seeing it fail to yield and almost hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk on Main Street at Highway 169 in Elk River. The incident happened at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the driver, a 43-year-old Andover man, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, a 34-year-old man with no permanent address, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for a warrant.
After stopping the vehicle near Highway 10 and 171st Avenue, police had found the passenger to be smoking marijuana and extinguishing it out the window. In addition to the warrant, he had narcotics on his person, according to the police report. A search of the vehicle yielded more narcotics.
Counterfeit $100s passed at Walmart
Police are investigating a case involving counterfeit bills being passed in Elk River.
On March 17, a female suspect entered Walmart, 18185 Zane St., and made two purchases, each with two counterfeit $100 bills. The store was alerted to it by a call from the Monticello Walmart, where a female attempted to return items she had purchased at the Elk River store and then attempted to make a purchase using counterfeit $100 bills.
The counterfeit bills used in Elk River were located and placed into evidence at the Elk River Police Department.
Gacke said the incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Stolen plate found on stolen vehicle involved in chase
A license plate that was on a stolen vehicle that was chased by Robbinsdale Police has registered to an Elk River resident.
Elk River Police were alerted to the situation on Monday, March 20, and asked by Robbinsdale Police to contact the owner of the license plate to see if they knew it was missing.
The owner said she was aware and that it had been stolen while the vehicle was parked at a store in Hennepin County. The license plates had already been replaced with new ones.
The Robbinsdale Police Department was advised.
Two cited in separate rear-end crashes
Two people have been cited in separate rear-end crashes in Elk River recently.
In one case, police cited a 39-year-old Wahkon, Minnesota, woman for no proof of insurance and failure to drive with due care.
That incident was reported at 2:40 p.m. Monday, March 20. A vehicle was stopped at a red light attempting to turn north onto Highway 169 from Main Street and was waiting for a break in traffic to merge onto Highway 169. A second vehicle came up behind, did not stop and collided into the rear of the first vehicle, causing severe damage to the rear of the vehicle. The other vehicle had minor front-end damage.
In the other case, an 18-year-old Ramsey woman was cited for failure to drive with due care.
The incident was reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. A driver was westbound on School Street approaching Proctor Avenue and reportedly slowed for a vehicle that was also slowing down. A second driver rear ended the vehicle; both vehicles sustained severe damage, according to the police report.
Dog chases coyote; sled gets stuck
Police were alerted Monday, March 20, to a snowmobile which had been on a trail in the 10000 block of 175th Avenue in Elk River since early the previous day.
A community service office spoke to the owner of the snowmobile by phone. The owner told the officer that he had ridden after his dog after it chased a coyote. The sled became stuck. When police called, he was in the process of shoveling it out.
